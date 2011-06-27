Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,490
|$5,517
|$6,575
|Clean
|$3,138
|$4,959
|$5,918
|Average
|$2,435
|$3,845
|$4,605
|Rough
|$1,731
|$2,731
|$3,292
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,683
|$6,990
|$8,191
|Clean
|$4,211
|$6,285
|$7,373
|Average
|$3,267
|$4,873
|$5,737
|Rough
|$2,323
|$3,461
|$4,101
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,562
|$5,578
|$6,631
|Clean
|$3,203
|$5,015
|$5,969
|Average
|$2,485
|$3,888
|$4,645
|Rough
|$1,767
|$2,762
|$3,320
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,717
|$7,566
|$9,055
|Clean
|$4,242
|$6,802
|$8,150
|Average
|$3,291
|$5,274
|$6,342
|Rough
|$2,340
|$3,746
|$4,533