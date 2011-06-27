Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$741
|$1,428
|$1,775
|Clean
|$661
|$1,274
|$1,589
|Average
|$501
|$966
|$1,216
|Rough
|$341
|$658
|$844
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$700
|$1,355
|$1,688
|Clean
|$625
|$1,209
|$1,510
|Average
|$473
|$916
|$1,156
|Rough
|$322
|$624
|$802
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$792
|$1,516
|$1,882
|Clean
|$706
|$1,352
|$1,685
|Average
|$535
|$1,025
|$1,290
|Rough
|$364
|$698
|$894
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$749
|$1,340
|$1,639
|Clean
|$668
|$1,196
|$1,467
|Average
|$507
|$907
|$1,123
|Rough
|$345
|$618
|$779
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$885
|$1,538
|$1,866
|Clean
|$789
|$1,372
|$1,670
|Average
|$598
|$1,040
|$1,278
|Rough
|$407
|$709
|$886
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$770
|$1,418
|$1,746
|Clean
|$687
|$1,265
|$1,563
|Average
|$521
|$959
|$1,196
|Rough
|$354
|$653
|$830
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,186
|$1,527
|Clean
|$460
|$1,058
|$1,367
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$580
|$1,393
|$1,809
|Clean
|$518
|$1,243
|$1,619
|Average
|$392
|$943
|$1,239
|Rough
|$267
|$642
|$859
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$699
|$1,425
|$1,796
|Clean
|$623
|$1,272
|$1,607
|Average
|$473
|$964
|$1,230
|Rough
|$322
|$657
|$853
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$747
|$1,437
|$1,787
|Clean
|$666
|$1,282
|$1,599
|Average
|$505
|$972
|$1,224
|Rough
|$344
|$662
|$849
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$923
|$1,616
|$1,965
|Clean
|$824
|$1,442
|$1,759
|Average
|$624
|$1,093
|$1,346
|Rough
|$425
|$745
|$934
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$781
|$1,422
|$1,746
|Clean
|$697
|$1,268
|$1,563
|Average
|$528
|$962
|$1,196
|Rough
|$360
|$655
|$830
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,222
|$1,527
|Clean
|$553
|$1,090
|$1,367
|Average
|$419
|$827
|$1,046
|Rough
|$285
|$563
|$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$833
|$1,530
|$1,882
|Clean
|$743
|$1,365
|$1,685
|Average
|$563
|$1,035
|$1,290
|Rough
|$383
|$705
|$894
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,360
|$1,765
|Clean
|$505
|$1,213
|$1,580
|Average
|$383
|$920
|$1,209
|Rough
|$261
|$627
|$839
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$778
|$1,326
|$1,602
|Clean
|$694
|$1,183
|$1,434
|Average
|$526
|$897
|$1,098
|Rough
|$358
|$611
|$761
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,351
|$1,755
|Clean
|$502
|$1,205
|$1,571
|Average
|$380
|$914
|$1,202
|Rough
|$259
|$622
|$834
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,625
|$1,961
|Clean
|$852
|$1,450
|$1,755
|Average
|$646
|$1,099
|$1,344
|Rough
|$440
|$749
|$932
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$712
|$1,375
|$1,712
|Clean
|$635
|$1,227
|$1,532
|Average
|$481
|$930
|$1,173
|Rough
|$328
|$634
|$813
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$624
|$1,499
|$1,947
|Clean
|$557
|$1,337
|$1,743
|Average
|$422
|$1,014
|$1,334
|Rough
|$287
|$691
|$925
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$708
|$1,369
|$1,704
|Clean
|$631
|$1,221
|$1,525
|Average
|$479
|$926
|$1,167
|Rough
|$326
|$631
|$810
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$922
|$1,666
|$2,043
|Clean
|$822
|$1,487
|$1,828
|Average
|$623
|$1,127
|$1,399
|Rough
|$424
|$768
|$970