1994 GMC Sierra 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$741$1,428$1,775
Clean$661$1,274$1,589
Average$501$966$1,216
Rough$341$658$844
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$700$1,355$1,688
Clean$625$1,209$1,510
Average$473$916$1,156
Rough$322$624$802
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$792$1,516$1,882
Clean$706$1,352$1,685
Average$535$1,025$1,290
Rough$364$698$894
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$749$1,340$1,639
Clean$668$1,196$1,467
Average$507$907$1,123
Rough$345$618$779
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$885$1,538$1,866
Clean$789$1,372$1,670
Average$598$1,040$1,278
Rough$407$709$886
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$770$1,418$1,746
Clean$687$1,265$1,563
Average$521$959$1,196
Rough$354$653$830
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$516$1,186$1,527
Clean$460$1,058$1,367
Average$349$802$1,046
Rough$237$546$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$580$1,393$1,809
Clean$518$1,243$1,619
Average$392$943$1,239
Rough$267$642$859
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$699$1,425$1,796
Clean$623$1,272$1,607
Average$473$964$1,230
Rough$322$657$853
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$747$1,437$1,787
Clean$666$1,282$1,599
Average$505$972$1,224
Rough$344$662$849
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$923$1,616$1,965
Clean$824$1,442$1,759
Average$624$1,093$1,346
Rough$425$745$934
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$781$1,422$1,746
Clean$697$1,268$1,563
Average$528$962$1,196
Rough$360$655$830
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$620$1,222$1,527
Clean$553$1,090$1,367
Average$419$827$1,046
Rough$285$563$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$833$1,530$1,882
Clean$743$1,365$1,685
Average$563$1,035$1,290
Rough$383$705$894
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$566$1,360$1,765
Clean$505$1,213$1,580
Average$383$920$1,209
Rough$261$627$839
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$778$1,326$1,602
Clean$694$1,183$1,434
Average$526$897$1,098
Rough$358$611$761
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$562$1,351$1,755
Clean$502$1,205$1,571
Average$380$914$1,202
Rough$259$622$834
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$955$1,625$1,961
Clean$852$1,450$1,755
Average$646$1,099$1,344
Rough$440$749$932
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$712$1,375$1,712
Clean$635$1,227$1,532
Average$481$930$1,173
Rough$328$634$813
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$624$1,499$1,947
Clean$557$1,337$1,743
Average$422$1,014$1,334
Rough$287$691$925
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$708$1,369$1,704
Clean$631$1,221$1,525
Average$479$926$1,167
Rough$326$631$810
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$922$1,666$2,043
Clean$822$1,487$1,828
Average$623$1,127$1,399
Rough$424$768$970
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $635 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,227 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $635 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,227 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $635 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,227 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 GMC Sierra 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 ranges from $328 to $1,712, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.