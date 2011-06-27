Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews
18 years old and still going strong
bought my truck a long time ago and love it now like i did then. I wanted the 5-spd as i don't enjoy the automatics and haven't had to touch the clutch yet and it's 18 years old. I currently have 280,000 kms on it and have just changed the standard wear items, brakes, oil, fluids and the like. only part i've had to put in it is a lower oil cooler line ($32) 1/2 labour in the driveway. I've been tempted to get a newer truck but can't beat the reliability or the 20 mpg. Not to mention the 4x4 helps tame the brutal winters we can get here in alberta. the truck is going to get repainted as i have a few good rock hits now. I haul my quad etc all the time with no issues. GMC made a good product
1994 GMC Sierra SLE Extended Cab C2500HD
This 1994 GMC Sierra SLE Extended Cab Pickup has preformed very well for the 5th wheel towing that is the reason I bought it.
EXECELENT
THIS TRUCK IS A AUSOME TRUCK IT HAS BEEN A GREAT VEHICLE I HAV DRIVEN IT ANY WHERE I WANTED IT JUST KEEPS GOING AND GOING IT HAULS ANYTHING I PUT IN IT OR BEHINDE IT I HAVE PULLED BEHIND IT A 38 FOOT CIGGERET BOAT FROM UTAH TO THE EAST COAST AND HAD NO PROBLEMS .
Good longbed truck
I bought this 5.7L extended cab, Extended bed new w/ an experimental paint, not bad, but it wore early. Love the truck, towes and hauls ANYTHING in 3/4 ton, fuel economy. I get better than the 454, but wors than the turbo diesel... wish I had gotten it now. Love the truck to death!
