Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews

bought my truck a long time ago and love it now like i did then. I wanted the 5-spd as i don't enjoy the automatics and haven't had to touch the clutch yet and it's 18 years old. I currently have 280,000 kms on it and have just changed the standard wear items, brakes, oil, fluids and the like. only part i've had to put in it is a lower oil cooler line ($32) 1/2 labour in the driveway. I've been tempted to get a newer truck but can't beat the reliability or the 20 mpg. Not to mention the 4x4 helps tame the brutal winters we can get here in alberta. the truck is going to get repainted as i have a few good rock hits now. I haul my quad etc all the time with no issues. GMC made a good product