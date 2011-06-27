Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
2017 4x4 6.2 liter V8 W/8spd transmission, Nice!
This review did not allow for the proper 6.2 liter 8spd option to be selected as a detail regarding this vehicle which is what I am describing here… I Have a little under 900 miles on this truck, barely breaking it in after trading up from a 2014 GMC 5.3 liter 6spd double cab... The new 2017 with the 6.2L engine and 8spd tranny is far more drivable under every condition I have experienced to date… lots of low end torque and power… mountain driving in Colorado is much less an effort for this power train, it always seems to be in the right gear for the task… less clunky and more responsive than the 5.3 w/6 spd… Also, I am getting similar maybe even better gas mileage than the 5.3L 6 spd did… The 6.2L now needs to run on 87-91 octane so a bit of a trade off for fuel expense… I registered approx 27 mpg avg for a 60mph 50 mile run through the hills... 30 mpg one way and 24 mpg returning… some light snow and rain at the time… I have the All Terrain package which is great except for the Rancho shock absorbers which feel mushy at highway speeds... too much disconnect from the road, like the stock 20" wheels and tires are bouncing at times… I much prefer the grip and feel of Bilstein shocks and will change them over after a bit more driving… did the same on my 2014 with a vast improvement in handing and control… it felt much safer to drive under all conditions especially on rough roads, paved, gravel or dirt… almost got a speeding ticket right after changing to the Bilstein shocks on my '14 All Terrain double cab because it felt like I was driving slower than I was used to, when actually I was going 10 mph faster… I do wish the 1500 frame was stiffer with less resonance like the 2500HD… Didn't like 2500 gas powertrain… felt sluggish… The GMC '17 electronics now have a much better user interface for the most part, a more positive touch screen and works fairly well at linking the functions on my IPhone… some distractions, random glitches, possibly user error… there are a few mysteries yet to unfold in that 8" glowing screen on the dash even after studying the manual for an hour… All in all… Yes, I am liking this truck! Is it worth the $$$$ ??? Time will tell... Update! This truck is a great truck! Love the 6.2 liter engine and after upgrading to Bilstein 4600 shocks all around and getting rid of the original Rancho shocks with seemed terribly unsafe at highway speeds on Colorado roads I also got rid of the original factory Goodyear tires and replaced then with Michelin LTX Defenders... OMG what huge improvement all around, way better in snow and ice, quieter, better handling, traction and overall control. Gas mileage remains about the same a surprising 24mpg highway in the mountains running on Premium as recommended by the owners directives in the manual. Still 18-19mpg in town with being a lead foot... I drive more with the torque of this great engine rather than the revs... however when I do stomp on it to pass a lumbering semi... IT CRANKS! Only complaints are the frame resonance which many trucks seem to have and I wish they would just give me a place to plug in an IPAD on the dash and get rid of GMC touch screen which GMC is proud of but doesn't compare in terms of user interface to a newer iPad. Update again... Now with 39,000 miles I can say this is the best truck I have owned to date... The dealer (Auto Nation GMC) has been helpful for things like oil and filter changes, transmission fluid change etc. All normal maintenance items, and one minor recall to reprogram the ABS. Would I recommend this truck to a friend? YES, so long as they were up for getting the 6.2 engine and matching tranny at the added expense at $2495 retail, here in the mountain states there is no substitute for the better tranny and low end torque of this engine... I would also encourage them to update the shocks to Bilstein 4600's as soon as they were able. Far more controlled and surefooted ride than the OEM Rancho suspension... If they drive on twisty roads or in bad weather conditions int eh mountains then they would be far better off with the far better tracking and handling Michelin LTX Defender tires than the OEM versions. I drive the Colorado mountains in very bad conditions often and there is no comparison in snow... These Michelins are not actual snow tires however they perform amazingly well as an all around tire.
Shaky Mess of a Truck
I have had this vehicle for two months and it has spent 20+ days in the shop. The truck vibrates at all speeds above 40 mph and can be felt in the floor, seat, steering wheel ,pedals, etc. Even though multiple dealerships have confirmed there is an issue GM corporate has stated the vehicle is "operating as designed". Not sure which car companies design their truck to make the occupants nauseous. Anyone looking to purchase this truck should research Sierra/Silverado vibration issues and purchase something else. GM isn't going to make it right or fix your issue so steer clear. Update- Switched to a RAM Rebel and couldn't be happier.
Engine hesitates when it shift at low speeds
The eight speed transmission seems to have problems.
Where's my Gas Cap?
Love most everything about this truck. TWO things I HATE. Low speed shifting and No Gas Cap. My truck is the SLT Premium Plus package that has the 8 speed transmission. At slow take offs it shifts hard to 2nd gear. Have also experienced "lunging" into 2nd gear when crawling to a stop such as heavy traffic. This could be dangerous if so be alert! I was told by the stealership that is is an adaptive learning transmission and it would learn my driving habits. Well, I now have 2900 miles on it with no change. My transmission obviously a slow learner. Now the gas cap... Capless fuel filler is the most ridiculous option that GM has come up with in my opinion. The 5 seconds that it takes to unscrew and screw back on the cap doesn't justify the "convenience". First off, there is nothing to keep dirt, water, or any other element from pooling on the flapper door for the nozzle insertion. The time that I am suppose to save by not have to remove or install the cap is used searching the gas pump island for a paper towel to soak up the gas that will inevitably pool on top of the flapper. Water always pools here as well whenever the truck is washed or it rains. GM, please bring back the tried and true GAS CAP! Absolutely happy with the fuel mileage for a big V8 truck. I can get 24 mpg on a 55MPH road and 19's on a 70MPH road. City is OK. Averaging 15-16MPG. Update: 10,000 miles now. Transmission still hasn't learned anything even after going to school at the stealership multiple times.' Update: It's now 2020. 13,800 miles. Transmission still hasn't learned anything. Patience is wearing thin. Been waiting on the stealership to call me for 6 weeks now to set up yet another appointment to get my transmission woes resolved. It's like they are hoping my warranty expires or something. RAM is in my future... Oh, I still miss my gas cap!
GMC FAN NO MORE
My new 2017 GMC Serra SLT is a true lemon. I currently own four vehicles from the GMC family but no more GMCs for me. This truck was listed at 51,845 dollars. I understand that mistakes are going to be made in manufacturing and that Vince Whibbs may not have known that they were selling me a GMC lemon but if you can not fix it replace it . After six trips to Vince Whibbs GMC for the same issue it is still broken. What good is GMC's warranty if they can not fix it? Not only did Vince Whibbs GMC not fix it but they created another issue on our 4th trip there.
