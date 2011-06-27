  1. Home
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,076$27,333$29,715
Clean$24,354$26,545$28,848
Average$22,911$24,968$27,112
Rough$21,467$23,392$25,377
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,617$39,572$41,650
Clean$36,534$38,431$40,434
Average$34,369$36,149$38,002
Rough$32,204$33,867$35,570
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,096$37,083$39,193
Clean$34,086$36,013$38,049
Average$32,066$33,875$35,760
Rough$30,045$31,737$33,471
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,809$33,922$36,159
Clean$30,894$32,944$35,103
Average$29,063$30,988$32,992
Rough$27,232$29,031$30,880
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,685$31,228$34,953
Clean$26,888$30,328$33,932
Average$25,294$28,527$31,891
Rough$23,701$26,726$29,850
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,649$39,693$41,864
Clean$36,566$38,549$40,642
Average$34,399$36,260$38,197
Rough$32,231$33,971$35,753
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,602$30,498$32,505
Clean$27,779$29,618$31,556
Average$26,133$27,860$29,658
Rough$24,486$26,101$27,760
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,461$30,377$32,408
Clean$27,642$29,501$31,461
Average$26,004$27,750$29,569
Rough$24,365$25,998$27,677
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,610$37,512$39,535
Clean$34,585$36,430$38,380
Average$32,535$34,267$36,072
Rough$30,485$32,104$33,763
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,275$20,317$22,467
Clean$17,749$19,731$21,811
Average$16,697$18,559$20,499
Rough$15,645$17,388$19,187
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,465$30,338$32,322
Clean$27,645$29,463$31,378
Average$26,007$27,714$29,491
Rough$24,368$25,965$27,603
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,113$30,582$34,231
Clean$26,332$29,700$33,231
Average$24,772$27,937$31,232
Rough$23,211$26,173$29,234
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,435$31,306$33,290
Clean$28,588$30,404$32,318
Average$26,894$28,599$30,374
Rough$25,199$26,793$28,430
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,012$33,946$35,999
Clean$31,090$32,967$34,948
Average$29,248$31,010$32,846
Rough$27,405$29,052$30,744
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,921$25,893$27,976
Clean$23,233$25,146$27,159
Average$21,856$23,653$25,526
Rough$20,479$22,160$23,892
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,970$34,020$36,194
Clean$31,050$33,039$35,137
Average$29,210$31,077$33,023
Rough$27,369$29,116$30,910
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,485$26,352$28,326
Clean$23,780$25,592$27,499
Average$22,371$24,072$25,845
Rough$20,961$22,553$24,191
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,278$18,948$20,710
Clean$16,780$18,401$20,105
Average$15,786$17,309$18,896
Rough$14,791$16,216$17,686
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,889$41,825$43,887
Clean$38,741$40,619$42,606
Average$36,445$38,207$40,043
Rough$34,149$35,795$37,480
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,280$34,284$36,409
Clean$31,351$33,295$35,346
Average$29,493$31,318$33,220
Rough$27,635$29,341$31,094
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,891$33,880$35,989
Clean$30,973$32,903$34,938
Average$29,138$30,949$32,836
Rough$27,302$28,996$30,735
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,000$30,278$32,686
Clean$27,194$29,405$31,731
Average$25,582$27,659$29,823
Rough$23,970$25,913$27,914
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,784$31,084$33,515
Clean$27,955$30,188$32,537
Average$26,299$28,396$30,580
Rough$24,642$26,603$28,622
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,757$21,745$22,799
Clean$20,160$21,118$22,133
Average$18,965$19,864$20,802
Rough$17,770$18,610$19,471
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,103$42,039$44,100
Clean$38,949$40,827$42,813
Average$36,640$38,403$40,237
Rough$34,332$35,978$37,662
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,798$25,951$27,179
Clean$24,085$25,202$26,385
Average$22,657$23,706$24,798
Rough$21,230$22,210$23,211
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,982$22,518$24,143
Clean$20,378$21,868$23,438
Average$19,170$20,570$22,028
Rough$17,962$19,271$20,619
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,516$26,525$29,690
Clean$22,839$25,760$28,823
Average$21,485$24,231$27,089
Rough$20,132$22,701$25,355
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,490$23,444$25,506
Clean$20,871$22,768$24,761
Average$19,634$21,416$23,272
Rough$18,397$20,064$21,783
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,256$31,325$33,514
Clean$28,414$30,422$32,536
Average$26,730$28,616$30,578
Rough$25,046$26,809$28,621
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,749 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,731 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,749 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,731 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,749 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,731 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $15,645 to $22,467, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.