Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,076
|$27,333
|$29,715
|Clean
|$24,354
|$26,545
|$28,848
|Average
|$22,911
|$24,968
|$27,112
|Rough
|$21,467
|$23,392
|$25,377
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,617
|$39,572
|$41,650
|Clean
|$36,534
|$38,431
|$40,434
|Average
|$34,369
|$36,149
|$38,002
|Rough
|$32,204
|$33,867
|$35,570
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,096
|$37,083
|$39,193
|Clean
|$34,086
|$36,013
|$38,049
|Average
|$32,066
|$33,875
|$35,760
|Rough
|$30,045
|$31,737
|$33,471
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,809
|$33,922
|$36,159
|Clean
|$30,894
|$32,944
|$35,103
|Average
|$29,063
|$30,988
|$32,992
|Rough
|$27,232
|$29,031
|$30,880
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,685
|$31,228
|$34,953
|Clean
|$26,888
|$30,328
|$33,932
|Average
|$25,294
|$28,527
|$31,891
|Rough
|$23,701
|$26,726
|$29,850
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,649
|$39,693
|$41,864
|Clean
|$36,566
|$38,549
|$40,642
|Average
|$34,399
|$36,260
|$38,197
|Rough
|$32,231
|$33,971
|$35,753
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,602
|$30,498
|$32,505
|Clean
|$27,779
|$29,618
|$31,556
|Average
|$26,133
|$27,860
|$29,658
|Rough
|$24,486
|$26,101
|$27,760
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,461
|$30,377
|$32,408
|Clean
|$27,642
|$29,501
|$31,461
|Average
|$26,004
|$27,750
|$29,569
|Rough
|$24,365
|$25,998
|$27,677
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,610
|$37,512
|$39,535
|Clean
|$34,585
|$36,430
|$38,380
|Average
|$32,535
|$34,267
|$36,072
|Rough
|$30,485
|$32,104
|$33,763
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,275
|$20,317
|$22,467
|Clean
|$17,749
|$19,731
|$21,811
|Average
|$16,697
|$18,559
|$20,499
|Rough
|$15,645
|$17,388
|$19,187
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,465
|$30,338
|$32,322
|Clean
|$27,645
|$29,463
|$31,378
|Average
|$26,007
|$27,714
|$29,491
|Rough
|$24,368
|$25,965
|$27,603
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,113
|$30,582
|$34,231
|Clean
|$26,332
|$29,700
|$33,231
|Average
|$24,772
|$27,937
|$31,232
|Rough
|$23,211
|$26,173
|$29,234
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,435
|$31,306
|$33,290
|Clean
|$28,588
|$30,404
|$32,318
|Average
|$26,894
|$28,599
|$30,374
|Rough
|$25,199
|$26,793
|$28,430
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,012
|$33,946
|$35,999
|Clean
|$31,090
|$32,967
|$34,948
|Average
|$29,248
|$31,010
|$32,846
|Rough
|$27,405
|$29,052
|$30,744
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,921
|$25,893
|$27,976
|Clean
|$23,233
|$25,146
|$27,159
|Average
|$21,856
|$23,653
|$25,526
|Rough
|$20,479
|$22,160
|$23,892
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,970
|$34,020
|$36,194
|Clean
|$31,050
|$33,039
|$35,137
|Average
|$29,210
|$31,077
|$33,023
|Rough
|$27,369
|$29,116
|$30,910
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,485
|$26,352
|$28,326
|Clean
|$23,780
|$25,592
|$27,499
|Average
|$22,371
|$24,072
|$25,845
|Rough
|$20,961
|$22,553
|$24,191
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,278
|$18,948
|$20,710
|Clean
|$16,780
|$18,401
|$20,105
|Average
|$15,786
|$17,309
|$18,896
|Rough
|$14,791
|$16,216
|$17,686
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,889
|$41,825
|$43,887
|Clean
|$38,741
|$40,619
|$42,606
|Average
|$36,445
|$38,207
|$40,043
|Rough
|$34,149
|$35,795
|$37,480
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,280
|$34,284
|$36,409
|Clean
|$31,351
|$33,295
|$35,346
|Average
|$29,493
|$31,318
|$33,220
|Rough
|$27,635
|$29,341
|$31,094
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,891
|$33,880
|$35,989
|Clean
|$30,973
|$32,903
|$34,938
|Average
|$29,138
|$30,949
|$32,836
|Rough
|$27,302
|$28,996
|$30,735
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,000
|$30,278
|$32,686
|Clean
|$27,194
|$29,405
|$31,731
|Average
|$25,582
|$27,659
|$29,823
|Rough
|$23,970
|$25,913
|$27,914
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,784
|$31,084
|$33,515
|Clean
|$27,955
|$30,188
|$32,537
|Average
|$26,299
|$28,396
|$30,580
|Rough
|$24,642
|$26,603
|$28,622
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,757
|$21,745
|$22,799
|Clean
|$20,160
|$21,118
|$22,133
|Average
|$18,965
|$19,864
|$20,802
|Rough
|$17,770
|$18,610
|$19,471
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,103
|$42,039
|$44,100
|Clean
|$38,949
|$40,827
|$42,813
|Average
|$36,640
|$38,403
|$40,237
|Rough
|$34,332
|$35,978
|$37,662
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,798
|$25,951
|$27,179
|Clean
|$24,085
|$25,202
|$26,385
|Average
|$22,657
|$23,706
|$24,798
|Rough
|$21,230
|$22,210
|$23,211
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,982
|$22,518
|$24,143
|Clean
|$20,378
|$21,868
|$23,438
|Average
|$19,170
|$20,570
|$22,028
|Rough
|$17,962
|$19,271
|$20,619
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,516
|$26,525
|$29,690
|Clean
|$22,839
|$25,760
|$28,823
|Average
|$21,485
|$24,231
|$27,089
|Rough
|$20,132
|$22,701
|$25,355
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,490
|$23,444
|$25,506
|Clean
|$20,871
|$22,768
|$24,761
|Average
|$19,634
|$21,416
|$23,272
|Rough
|$18,397
|$20,064
|$21,783
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,256
|$31,325
|$33,514
|Clean
|$28,414
|$30,422
|$32,536
|Average
|$26,730
|$28,616
|$30,578
|Rough
|$25,046
|$26,809
|$28,621