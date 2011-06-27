  1. Home
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Review

Consumer reviews

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Features & Specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Overview

The Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr Crew Cab w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), and 4dr Crew Cab w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,017.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,440.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,246.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,668.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

