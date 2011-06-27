Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,782
|$25,404
|$29,285
|Clean
|$19,840
|$24,241
|$27,910
|Average
|$17,955
|$21,916
|$25,158
|Rough
|$16,070
|$19,592
|$22,406
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,031
|$20,819
|$24,000
|Clean
|$16,259
|$19,866
|$22,872
|Average
|$14,714
|$17,961
|$20,617
|Rough
|$13,170
|$16,056
|$18,362
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,490
|$23,824
|$27,465
|Clean
|$18,606
|$22,734
|$26,174
|Average
|$16,839
|$20,554
|$23,594
|Rough
|$15,071
|$18,373
|$21,013
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,340
|$22,418
|$25,845
|Clean
|$17,509
|$21,393
|$24,631
|Average
|$15,845
|$19,341
|$22,202
|Rough
|$14,182
|$17,289
|$19,774