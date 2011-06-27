Vehicle overview

This year, the GMC Savana van turns 16. Obviously, full-size cargo (and passenger) vans don't go through the vanity of a full redesign every five years as with most cars. As such, the 2011 Savana Cargo sees only minor changes this year that nonetheless add a bit more functionality and comfort to this reliable workhorse.

Most notable is a new and more powerful 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8. It's rated at 260 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque -- noticeable upgrades compared to last year's 250 hp and 460 lb-ft. GMC says the new engine also provides better fuel economy and reduced tailpipe emissions. An optionally available compressed-natural-gas (CNG) engine offers green-minded business owners another powerful engine choice.

The 2011 GMC Savana Cargo competes in a segment with but a trio of other entries. Those rival work vans include the Chevy Express (the Savana's GM twin), the Ford Econoline and the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The Sprinter is the most modern, offering superior maneuverability, fuel economy, cargo space and quality. But it also costs the most and has only its lower-output diesel V6 for an engine choice.

The 2011 Ford E-Series Van is similar in size to its American rival and offers a useful collection of "Work Solutions" features. But neither of the Ford's two engine choices matches the Chevy's muscle. For something smaller, the 2011 Ford Transit Connect might be worth a look. Yet thanks to its strong engine lineup and multiple configurations, we think most contractors or business owners will be quite pleased if they choose a 2011 GMC Savana for their full-size cargo van needs.