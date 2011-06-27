Vehicle overview

For businesses in need of a spacious work vehicle, the 2013 GMC Savana Cargo will meet the most basic needs. Its biggest advantage in the small class of full-size cargo vans is wide selection of strong V8 engines. However, GMC's cargo van has been on sale in its current form since 1996, and among its more modern competitors in this class, it is quickly losing its edge.

One such rival is the similarly priced 2013 Nissan NV, which has two roof-height options for added space and capability, as well as roomier front seats. Another strong competitor, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, is more versatile and customizable than the Savana Cargo, and easier to drive on narrow, crowded streets. Smaller vans such as the Ford Transit Connect and the Nissan NV200 offer large cargo holds in smaller, more fuel-efficient packages and are an excellent alternative if you don't need to haul around heavy equipment. Meanwhile, the virtually identical Chevrolet Express and the Ford E-Series Econoline cargo vans are the most common alternatives to the Savana, though they don't provide any significant advantages.

The 2013 GMC Savana still has plenty of potential as a work van. Its V8 engines cope well with heavy loads, and the vans's considerable cargo space and available driver-side cargo doors should provide adequate functionality for most contractors. The GMC Savana and its Chevy Express twin are also quite a bit cheaper than the Sprinter. For all that, the Savana doesn't top our list, chiefly because its newer rivals provide more interior space and superior drivability.