Vehicle overview

The 2016 GMC Savana Cargo is certainly a proven choice for van buyers who require a no-nonsense work vehicle. Thanks to its strong gasoline and diesel V8s, the Savana excels at towing and hauling heavy loads. If the utmost in towing or payload capacity isn't the primary requirement for your next cargo van, however, you may find that newer vans with space-optimizing designs and improved fuel efficiency are a better choice.

These newer rivals generally come with a choice of a high-roof body style to maximize interior cargo space and make it much easier to move around inside, and in some cases, even stand upright to work. With the Savana, you're stuck with a traditional van profile. The Savana also lacks the refinement and easy-driving nature of its rivals.

Chief among them are the 2016 Ford Transit and 2016 Ram ProMaster cargo vans. Like the Savana, they offer a choice of gasoline or diesel engines (albeit four-cylinders and V6s instead of V8s) and multiple roof height configurations, and they generally return better fuel economy. You'll find excellent maneuverability and road manners with the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter or its smaller cousin, the new Metris. Another viable modern van to consider is the 2016 Nissan NV.

For buyers just wanting the basics, though, the 2016 GMC Savana Cargo van remains a solid option, especially if you want the market's mightiest diesel. It's not the most fuel-efficient option nor is it as refined, but it's likely to cost you less up front, potentially making it a bargain.