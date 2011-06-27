Vehicle overview

Having been around for more than four decades, GMC's full-size van lived through the '70s, '80s and half of the '90s via sheet metal changes and updates to the running gear. Still, it rode on the same basic platform that it had had since the swinging '60s until a complete frame-up redesign took place in 1996. To celebrate the rebirth, the van's name was changed to "Savana." A new exterior look, new engines, extended body styles and improved ergonomics soon made the Savana hard to overlook when compared with Ford's dated Econoline. A number of important under-the-skin changes took place for 2003, including a wider selection of V8 engines, the first-time availability of all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements -- all of which went a long way toward making the Savana safer and more capable than ever before.

As the variant meant almost exclusively for contractors and businesses, the 2007 GMC Savana Cargo provides immense cargo and payload capacities -- about 253 cubic feet and nearly 3,600 pounds, respectively, in the 3500 model. It also comes with less standard equipment than the already spartan passenger-van version of the Savana. This means that it's pretty inexpensive in stock condition but customers will likely want to consider some of the available optional features and job-specific packages to tailor the van for their needs. Given the Savana's superior driving dynamics and newer design, we usually recommend it over the aged Econoline. Those seeking an alternative to the traditional domestic vans might want to check out the Mercedes-Benz-designed Dodge Sprinter.