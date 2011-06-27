Vehicle overview

Few vehicles embody the term "beast of burden" as well as the 2014 GMC Savana Cargo van. This traditional full-size cargo van from GMC provides nearly 300 cubic feet of space for tools or products. It also offers a variety of powerful engine choices and boasts substantial towing capacity. So yes, it has the basic requirements nailed down. But compared with more modern rivals, there's no escaping the fact that the Savana was last redesigned nearly two decades ago and lags behind in key areas.

Among traditional full-size vans, the Savana (and its twin, the Chevy Express) fares well. It's similar in design to the 2014 Ford E-Series (in either case, we're talking about a large, snub-nosed box on wheels) but the GM vans offer more engine choices, including a compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered V8 as well as a torque-rich diesel-powered V8.

More compelling than either domestic-brand van, though, are newer competitors such as the 2014 Nissan NV, which offers a high-roof option that increases maximum cargo capacity beyond that of the Savana and allows you to walk around inside the van without stooping. The more expensive 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has a much more fuel-efficient (but not nearly as potent) diesel engine and, like the Nissan, boasts a high-roof option as well as superior driving characteristics. There's also the new 2014 Ram ProMaster, which is based on a full-size Fiat van from Europe.

If you don't need such cavernous cargo capacity, you might consider a smaller, light-duty van such as the 2014 Ford Transit Connect or Nissan NV200. Although they can't carry nearly as much weight as the big vans, their considerably smaller sizes provide better fuel mileage and make them more maneuverable on crowded streets as well as easier to park.

Of course, by virtue of its size and strong available diesel engine, the 2014 GMC Savana Cargo van still does the job as a traditional work van. But unless purchase price or the availability of a diesel V8 is paramount, we suggest also considering newer competitors that offer more versatility and refinement.