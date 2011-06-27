2003 GMC Savana Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, unique access options, multiple configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,432 - $3,895
Edmunds' Expert Review
With the addition of the Vortec engines and some unique new features, the Savanna (and its twin, the Chevrolet Express) is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.
2003 Highlights
The Savanna Cargo van gains numerous improvements for the '03 model year. Under the hood, GMC's cargo hauler now features GM's lineup of powerful Vortec engines, from the base 200-horsepower V6 all the way up to the hard-charging 300-hp 6.0-liter V8. All-wheel-drive models are also available for the first time, and all Savannas get four-wheel disc brakes with ABS. Driver-side 60/40 access doors and swing-up access panels have also been added as an option along with revised front-end styling, larger stabilizer bars and a stronger frame. Inside, the Savanna gets redesigned seats, improved lighting and ventilation systems and dual-stage airbags on all light-duty versions.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Savana Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
savanaman,03/02/2011
I love my van ! I have had vans all my life but the modern AWD , rack and pinion , all wheel disc , full size Savana drives like a Cadillac and I get 17 mpg consistently when its not brutally cold . I live in Minnesota . I had reservations about the drivers side double doors as I had never had that option before , I soon realized that when you jump out of your truck but need to reenter to grab something you are hauling around you can't beat drivers side double doors for access ! I drove over 100,000 miles before my Brakes needed pads and have had except for some minor door switch partial failures "No Problems" with my truck ! Did I say "I Love This Truck" ?
forever4,12/02/2003
I bought this for utility, and was not expecting a lot, but this van rides fantastic, steers and handles well, is tight and quiet, very comfortable seats, and great power and 18 MPG on the 5300 V8!!!!!
Thomas Dankert,01/12/2006
My 2003 Savana 2500 extended van has surpassed my expectations. I love my van and couldn't imagine performing my job without it. 83,000 miles in 3 yrs and it's still running as good as the day I bought it. I highly recommend it.
Steven,02/11/2006
We use this van in our air conditioning business. It carries about 2,000 pounds of racks, equipment and tools daily and is a workhorse. After almost 50,000 miles it has had no major problems and runs great. The brakes are huge 4 wheel discs and the pads are still original. It's a perfect fit for our business.
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
