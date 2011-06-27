  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
2003 GMC Savana Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, unique access options, multiple configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With the addition of the Vortec engines and some unique new features, the Savanna (and its twin, the Chevrolet Express) is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.

2003 Highlights

The Savanna Cargo van gains numerous improvements for the '03 model year. Under the hood, GMC's cargo hauler now features GM's lineup of powerful Vortec engines, from the base 200-horsepower V6 all the way up to the hard-charging 300-hp 6.0-liter V8. All-wheel-drive models are also available for the first time, and all Savannas get four-wheel disc brakes with ABS. Driver-side 60/40 access doors and swing-up access panels have also been added as an option along with revised front-end styling, larger stabilizer bars and a stronger frame. Inside, the Savanna gets redesigned seats, improved lighting and ventilation systems and dual-stage airbags on all light-duty versions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Savana Cargo.

5(20%)
4(80%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

03 AWD Savana Cargo "Doors Galore"
savanaman,03/02/2011
I love my van ! I have had vans all my life but the modern AWD , rack and pinion , all wheel disc , full size Savana drives like a Cadillac and I get 17 mpg consistently when its not brutally cold . I live in Minnesota . I had reservations about the drivers side double doors as I had never had that option before , I soon realized that when you jump out of your truck but need to reenter to grab something you are hauling around you can't beat drivers side double doors for access ! I drove over 100,000 miles before my Brakes needed pads and have had except for some minor door switch partial failures "No Problems" with my truck ! Did I say "I Love This Truck" ?
Excellent Cargo Van!
forever4,12/02/2003
I bought this for utility, and was not expecting a lot, but this van rides fantastic, steers and handles well, is tight and quiet, very comfortable seats, and great power and 18 MPG on the 5300 V8!!!!!
I love my GMC
Thomas Dankert,01/12/2006
My 2003 Savana 2500 extended van has surpassed my expectations. I love my van and couldn't imagine performing my job without it. 83,000 miles in 3 yrs and it's still running as good as the day I bought it. I highly recommend it.
Cargo Van
Steven,02/11/2006
We use this van in our air conditioning business. It carries about 2,000 pounds of racks, equipment and tools daily and is a workhorse. After almost 50,000 miles it has had no major problems and runs great. The brakes are huge 4 wheel discs and the pads are still original. It's a perfect fit for our business.
See all 5 reviews of the 2003 GMC Savana Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2003 GMC Savana Cargo features & specs

More about the 2003 GMC Savana Cargo

Used 2003 GMC Savana Cargo Overview

The Used 2003 GMC Savana Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Savana Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

