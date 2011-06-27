Vehicle overview

The 2015 GMC Savana Cargo is certainly a proven choice for van buyers who require a no-nonsense work vehicle. Thanks to its strong lineup of gasoline and diesel V8s, the Savana (and its Chevrolet twin, the Express) excels at towing and hauling heavy loads. If the utmost in towing or payload capacity isn't the primary requirement for your next cargo van, however, you may find that newer vans with space-optimizing designs and improved fuel efficiency are a better choice for day-to-day use and give you more flexibility for upfits. These newer rivals generally come with a choice of a high-roof body style to maximize interior space and make it much easier to move around inside, and in some cases, even stand upright to work.

Chief among them are the 2015 Ford Transit and 2015 Ram ProMaster cargo vans. Like the Savana, they offer a choice of gasoline or diesel engines (albeit four-cylinders and V6s instead of V8s) and multiple roof height configurations, and they generally return better fuel economy. You'll find excellent maneuverability and road manners with the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, as well as a smooth diesel V6, but it tends to be at the top of the price scale. Another viable modern van to consider is the 2015 Nissan NV which, like the others, offers two roof heights but lacks a diesel engine option.

For buyers just wanting the basics, though, the 2015 GMC Savana Cargo van remains a solid option, especially if you want the market's mightiest diesel. It's not the most fuel-efficient option nor is it as refined, but it's likely to cost you less up front, potentially making it a bargain.