Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

494 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Savana Cargo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 494 listings
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    199,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $2,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    48,683 miles

    $16,500

    $4,892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    85,430 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,695

    $2,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    199,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $1,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    72,942 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,990

    $2,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    35,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,777

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    15,090 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    34,454 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,170

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in Silver
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    71,477 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,331

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in Red
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    118,081 miles

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    117,439 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,493

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in Gray
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    71,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,350

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 3500

    80,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in Silver
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    81,853 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    95,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    41,867 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,987

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    126,880 miles

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    89,609 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,961

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Savana Cargo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 494 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Savana Cargo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Savana Cargo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings