Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me
- 199,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$2,970 Below Market
Curmsons Auto Sales - Woodside / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Remote Start, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF5F1111915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,683 miles
$16,500$4,892 Below Market
Auto Locators - Webster / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF0F1150234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,430 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,695$2,771 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2015 Summit White GMC Savana 2500 Clean CARFAX. NON SMOKER, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, FINANCING AVAILABLE. 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF6F1903863
Stock: 13116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 199,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$1,056 Below Market
Bleecker Chevrolet - Dunn / North Carolina
SUMMIT WHITE exterior and MEDIUM PEWTER interior. WAS $14,877. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 P... CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, TILT-WHEEL AND (... ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV... SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Vinyl Seats, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. OPTION PACKAGES: CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, TILT-WHEEL AND (K34) CRUISE CONTROL, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock and 2 front door speakers, ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD) (Includes external engine oil cooler. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD). GMC Savana Cargo Van with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and MEDIUM PEWTER interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 5400 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "Robust V8 engines all around; hefty towing capacity.". PRICED TO MOVE: Was $14,877. WHY BUY FROM US: Our unmatched service and diverse Chevrolet inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Dunn. Visit us today and discover why we have the best reputation in the Dunn area. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF3F1904226
Stock: P9930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-18-2016
- 72,942 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,990$2,175 Below Market
Auto Direct Cars - Edgewater Park / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF4F1904686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,777
Jim Doran Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Mcminnville / Oregon
2015 GMC Savana 2500 Work VanOdometer is 50097 miles below market average!Reviews:* Robust V8 engines all around; hefty towing capacity. Source: Edmunds* The exterior features of the GMC Savana Cargo Van help you work smarter. Class-exclusive side-access storage bins provide the flexibility to tackle any job. For cargo loading flexibility, swing-out passenger side doors come standard, and on regular wheelbase gas models, a swing out door for the drivers side is an option as well. The accommodating interior of the Savana Cargo Van is designed to put everything you need within reach. The well-organized instrument panel and driver information center will help you get the job done right. The panel features easy-to-read-gauge clusters including fuel level and maintenance monitors. Plus, available features such as cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls allow you to customize your vehicle. A variety of engines are available per model to suit your needs, be it for personal use or commercial use. Also, depending on the model, you either get a 4 speed automatic or a 6-speed heavy duty automatic transmission. Tow/haul mode provides a dual-mode shift program that lets you hold gears longer, giving you more torque and providing a smooth transition between gears when climbing hills. The StabiliTrak system comes standard and helps keep the vehicle in the direction you are steering it and manages throttle and braking control. Savana Cargo Vans help you get the job done safely. All models feature driver and front-passenger air bags. The standard tire pressure monitoring system uses tiny sensors inside the wheel to broadcast tire pressure to your vehicle, alerting you to their status and Locking Rear Differential can sense a difference in wheel speed between the left and right rear wheels and lock them to turn in unison for added traction. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF7F1908327
Stock: C5891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 15,090 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
3/4 ton 4.8L (V8) divider good tires .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF6F1902051
Stock: 902051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,454 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,170
LaFontaine Chevrolet - Dexter / Michigan
2015 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van White RWD Odometer is 42172 miles below market average! Convenience Package, Full Adrian Steel Bin and Tool Box Package intalled, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Work ready!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF3F1164998
Stock: 0C4250P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 71,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,331
Dick Norris Buick GMC Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
2015 GMC SAVANA 2500 3 DOOR CARGO WORK VAN! QUICKSILVER METALLIC WITH MEDIUM PEWTER INTERIOR! 6.0L V8 ENGINE! 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! â Anti-Microbial Vehicle Protection. Because your safety is a top priority, All New and Pre-owned vehicles are now treated with anti-microbial. This application eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on surfaces in your vehicle. It is EPA Approved, non-toxic and child and pet safe. We believe in this product ourselves and have treated our dealership waiting areas as well as our courtesy loaner vehicles in our service department. If you would like to have your personal vehicle treated, please contact our service department. â Door2Door Delivery Concierge Service. We've enhanced our online service to include remote test drives and full vehicle delivery service from the comfort of your home or office. All paperwork can be signed remotely. â No Payments Until October 2020. We have enhanced relief incentives that include delayed payment options as well as Zero Percent financing for up to 72 months. Our dealership is open for sales and for service and we're ready to help. We are grateful for your loyalty as a locally owned and operated dealership that supports many families. We are working hard to keep our guests and employees safe while continuing to provide a high level of customer service. Work Van Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel RWD 12-MONTH COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE! Your recommended oil changes and tire rotations will be performed at no cost to you for 12 months or 12,000 miles! Included in Norris Protection Plus! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCG8F1177125
Stock: P2752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 118,081 miles
$13,500
Axelrod Buick GMC - Parma / Ohio
GMC SAVANNA 2500 WORK VAN, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER PACKAGE W / HITCH,CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY W / REMOTE START, 16" WHEELS, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE CALLING, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HD TRANSMISSION, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEX FUEL ENGINE, FOG LAMPS, INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR W / AUTO DIMMING, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL W / AUDIO CONTROLS, UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER!!! WOW, WHAT A VALUE!!! THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE WITH ONE OF OUR SALES PROFESSIONALS 216-661-5060!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Remote Start, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7GCGXF1224709
Stock: F1224709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 117,439 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,493
Freeland Chevrolet - Antioch / Tennessee
Summit White 2015 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI 3D Cargo Van RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic OverdriveLocal Trade-in, Fresh Oil Change, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Savana 2500 Work Van, 3D Cargo Van, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, RWD, Summit White, medium pewter Cloth, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Tilt & Cruise Convenience Package, Tilt Steering Wheel, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels, 2 Speakers, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Cover Console w/Swing-Out Storage Bin, External Transmission Oil Cooler, Fixed Rear & Side Cargo Door Glass, Fixed Rear Door Window Glass, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Inside Rear-View Manual Day/Night Mirror, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Reclining Front High-Back Bucket Seats, Reclining High-Back Front Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seat Trim, Voltmeter, Savana 2500 Work Van, 3D Cargo Van, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, RWD, Summit White, medium pewter Cloth, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Tilt & Cruise Convenience Package, Tilt Steering Wheel.***** Text Us @ 615-293-5047. Freeland Superstore in Nashville, TN. Since opening our doors, Freeland Superstore has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We specialize in all credit needs and loans to help everyone get on the road quickly and easily.*** Text us now @ 615-293-5047 to schedule your test drive www.freelandchevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF6F1102897
Stock: K1271191B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 71,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,350
Dave Arbogast Buick GMC - Troy / Ohio
Pre Owned 2015 GMC Savana Conversion by Explorer Van Company! Exterior: Slate Paint, Running Boards, Hi-Top Roof, Mesh Chrome Grill, LED Running Lights Interior: Grey Leather, Wood Accents, 4 Captains Chairs, Air Conditioner/Rear Air, Center Console Engine: 6.0L V-8 cyl Body: GMC Savana with Seating for 7 Passengers, Keyless/Power Locks Doors: Cab Doors (1 per side), Mid Door (Passenger side), Rear Doors (2) Front Seating: Captains Chairs, Heated Seats, Power Seating, Premium Leather Seats Mid Seating: Captains Chairs, Premium Leather Rear Seating: Rear Sofa/Bed Features: AM/FM Stereo w/ CD Player, XM Radio, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Wireless Headphones, Audio/Video Input, 22 Inch TV, Blue Ray Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Premium Speakers, Tilt, Cruise, Sunroof Wheels: 20 Inch Towing Package: Class III Hitch
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCG9F1176369
Stock: UP27737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2019
- 80,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,900
Freeway Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTZ7UCFXF1167771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,853 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995
Pete Moore Chevrolet - Pensacola / Florida
Pete Moore Automotive Team is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van only has 81,853mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This GMC includes: CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Remote Engine Start AIR CONDITIONING, REAR A/C Rear A/C TRAILER WIRING, 7-PIN SEALED CONNECTOR REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY Power Door Locks Keyless Entry STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER-WRAPPED Leather Steering Wheel GLASS, SWING-OUT REAR SIDE DOOR AND REAR DOOR WINDOW BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE, PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM Bluetooth Connection CRUISE CONTROL Cruise Control HORN, DUAL-NOTE HIGH AND LOW CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, TILT-WHEEL AND (K34) CRUISE CONTROL Adjustable Steering Wheel Cruise Control TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY Tow Hitch ALTERNATOR, 145 AMPS HEATER, REAR AUXILIARY REAR PARK ASSIST Rear Parking Aid REAR VISION CAMERA Back-Up Camera MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, BLACK, MANUAL-FOLDING Power Mirror(s) Heated Mirrors *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably GMC, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this GMC Savana Cargo Van will definitely turn heads. The GMC Savana Cargo Van will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCG9F1144473
Stock: P27493A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 95,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999
Gates Buick GMC - North Windham / Connecticut
This 2015 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van is the perfect choice for contractors!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Power door locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, 4.8 liter V8 engine... Here at Gates GMC Nissan, We take anything in Trade! Boat, Goats, Planes, and Trains, You name it we will trade it. We here at Gates will buy your car even if you do not buy ours. Looking to test drive a car, but can not make it into the store? Not a problem, we will bring the car to you!! We now include your first four oil changes free of charge with your non diesel or hybrid used vehicle purchase!!! For more details on this or any vehicle at Gates GMC Nissan please go to www.gatesgmcnissan.com. #gatesgetsit #wetakeanythingintrade #goatsboatstrainsplanes #2yrsfreemaintenance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF0F1167843
Stock: 00041109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 41,867 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,987
Alan Webb Chevrolet - Vancouver / Washington
HIGH CUSTOMER SATISFACTION RATING, WORTH THE DRIVE! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You can tell this 2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 41,864mi and appears with a showroom shine. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this GMC Savana Cargo Van . It is incomparable for the price and quality. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Pricing after all applicable rebates. Consult with Alan Webb Chevrolet to verify rebate eligibility.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF9F1904117
Stock: C4970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 126,880 miles
$15,990
Lake Ford - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
: Fully Detailed, Passed dealer inspection, Excellent Condition. READ MORE! WHY BUY FROM LAKE FORD?: Lake Ford is proud to be one of the premier dealerships serving Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin Formerly Braeger Ford same Ownership and location since 1997! Our commitment to Customer Service is second to none, having won the Highest Customer Satisfaction Rating in Milwaukee from Ford, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award and recipient of Wisconsin Ford Dealer of the Year, as well as having an A+ Rating with the Wisconsin BBB. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Robust V8 engines all around; hefty towing capacity.". Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCFXF1905325
Stock: F7149E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 89,609 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,961
Anchor Subaru - North Smithfield / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF7F1903726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
