Used 2001 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

- 150,115 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
- 198,489 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
- 85,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997
- 56,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,497
- 240,348 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$3,299
- 175,721 miles
$9,995
- 142,754 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,779
- 206,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 96,390 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900
- 107,746 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,588
- 124,852 miles
$9,995
- 10,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,000$6,814 Below Market
- 11,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995$4,233 Below Market
- 7,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,500$2,308 Below Market
- 8,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,988
- 22,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,250$2,751 Below Market
- 199,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$2,970 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Savana Cargo
Overall Consumer Rating42 Reviews
Report abuse
Proshooter,01/11/2003
The 2001 2500 was the first vehicle I factory ordered as soon as it was available. Although it took nearly 10 weeks to deliver I found that the quality is even higher than my 1997. The Savana 2500 gives me a smooth ride and power to spare. While the mileage could be better, at 16 MPG it's way better than the 10+MPG I was getting my the used mid '80s vans. The only problem I've experienced is that the seat belt does not always retract and sometimes gets caught in the door. I ordered the power heated mirrors which are helpful having no rear windows. For the money I will definitely be looking at the GMC again next time around.
