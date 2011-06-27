Vehicle overview

If you're a businessperson who needs a new work truck, you might be tempted to save yourself some hassle by buying an old standby like the 2012 GMC Savana Cargo van. While there's certainly nothing wrong with this approach, take some time to look at your options and you'll discover a few newer entries that might work out better.

Of course, the full-size Savana Cargo van still has all the same strengths that have made it the go-to choice for everyone from electricians to overnight delivery services for more than a decade. Solid construction, heavy-duty towing capacity, a choice of different engines and available driver-side side doors make it a vehicle that's still ready, willing and able to put in a hard day's work.

However, the Savana Cargo van hasn't undergone a substantial redesign since the days of the Clinton administration. To fully understand why this is such an issue, we'd recommend checking out alternatives like the more flexible and better-handling Mercedes Sprinter, which is offered in three different lengths and two roof heights. The new Nissan NV is another strong contender, with two roof heights of its own, a V8 engine pushed out front for easier servicing, more modern features and clever details like water-resistant upholstery. Finally, there's the smaller and cheaper Ford Transit Connect, which offers a large cargo hold in a relatively compact and remarkably fuel-efficient package.

More traditional choices include the virtually identical Chevrolet Express and the Ford E-Series Econoline cargo vans, but they don't really offer much advantage over the Express. With all this in mind, the 2012 GMC Savana Cargo van still remains a solid choice among work trucks, but one of the newer vans could suit your needs better.