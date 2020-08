Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

White's Frontier Motors - Gillette / Wyoming

The used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van in Gillette, WYOMING has aged like fine wine. This van's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. Featuring 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Lighting, Daytime running lights, Driver & Passenger High-Back Bucket Seats, Dusk sensing headlights, Engine hour meter, Fixed Rear & Side Cargo Door Glass, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Intermittent window wipers, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Seek & Scan/Digital Clock, Rear-wheel drive, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Trip computer and Engine: Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, the 2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van almost has it all. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White van that performs and entertains. With 142,754 miles and priced at $9,993.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at White's Frontier Motors.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTGG25K781125454

Stock: C2230A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020