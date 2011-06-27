  1. Home
1996 GMC Savana Cargo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

The Savana is a fully redesigned version of GMC's former Rally Wagon. It features a new line of more powerful engines, a larger overall size and numerous functional improvements that give it an edge over its aging competitors.

GMC Savana
Unsatisfied,01/14/2003
I was very excited to purchase this vehicle but my excitement didn't last long. After 5000 miles I began to have doubts about fit and finish quality (many rattles,wind noise,bad knobs). The fuel pump failed after 30000 miles. Rotors were poor quality and had to be replaced after 50000 miles. I've never had problems like these with any vehicle before. Transmission went after 80000 miles. Most of all I didn't get the impression that anyone at GMC was concerned as long as they had their money. I was fooled into buying from this company once but it won't happen again.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1996 GMC Savana Cargo

Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo Overview

The Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Savana Cargo Van. Available styles include G1500 3dr Van, G2500 3dr Ext Van, G3500 3dr Van, G3500 3dr Ext Van, and G2500 3dr Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 1996 GMC Savana Cargos are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo.

Can't find a used 1996 GMC Savana Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Savana Cargo for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,182.

Find a used GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,946.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Savana Cargo for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,186.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,306.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 GMC Savana Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

