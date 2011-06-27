1996 GMC Savana Cargo Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,017 - $1,721
Used Savana Cargo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
The Savana is a fully redesigned version of GMC's former Rally Wagon. It features a new line of more powerful engines, a larger overall size and numerous functional improvements that give it an edge over its aging competitors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 GMC Savana Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Unsatisfied,01/14/2003
I was very excited to purchase this vehicle but my excitement didn't last long. After 5000 miles I began to have doubts about fit and finish quality (many rattles,wind noise,bad knobs). The fuel pump failed after 30000 miles. Rotors were poor quality and had to be replaced after 50000 miles. I've never had problems like these with any vehicle before. Transmission went after 80000 miles. Most of all I didn't get the impression that anyone at GMC was concerned as long as they had their money. I was fooled into buying from this company once but it won't happen again.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo features & specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Savana Cargo
Related Used 1996 GMC Savana Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019