2005 GMC Savana Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, dual side access doors, multiple wheelbase configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,955 - $4,414
Edmunds' Expert Review
Powerful Vortec engines and some unique features make the Savana (and its twin, the Chevrolet Express) pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.
2005 Highlights
No significant changes this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Savana Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Neil T,01/01/2005
have not used it long enough,but i trust in gmc.been driving a 92 dodge b250 w/5.2. very dependable-bullet proof and still going.
Brad,08/21/2007
We have only had this van four a few months but so far we really like it. We live in California and drove to Colorado on a trip and was very impressed with the over all performance of the van.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
