Consumer Rating
(2)
2005 GMC Savana Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, dual side access doors, multiple wheelbase configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful Vortec engines and some unique features make the Savana (and its twin, the Chevrolet Express) pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.

2005 Highlights

No significant changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Savana Cargo.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

runsinthefamily
Neil T,01/01/2005
have not used it long enough,but i trust in gmc.been driving a 92 dodge b250 w/5.2. very dependable-bullet proof and still going.
Great Van
Brad,08/21/2007
We have only had this van four a few months but so far we really like it. We live in California and drove to Colorado on a trip and was very impressed with the over all performance of the van.
See all 2 reviews of the 2005 GMC Savana Cargo
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2005 GMC Savana Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2005 GMC Savana Cargo

Used 2005 GMC Savana Cargo Overview

The Used 2005 GMC Savana Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Savana Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 GMC Savana Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2005 GMC Savana Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 GMC Savana Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 GMC Savana Cargo.

Can't find a used 2005 GMC Savana Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Savana Cargo for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,617.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,781.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Savana Cargo for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,649.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,128.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 GMC Savana Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

