Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

494 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Savana Cargo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 494 listings
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    55,443 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,411

    $3,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    36,968 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,150

    $3,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    7,283 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,988

    $12,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    21,664 miles

    $20,995

    $3,561 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    32,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,452

    $2,868 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    13,758 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    35,095 miles

    $18,900

    $2,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    42,092 miles

    $17,898

    $2,822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    23,323 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,491

    $2,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    50,984 miles

    $15,995

    $2,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    62,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,885

    $3,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    27,150 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,427

    $1,699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    34,708 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,999

    $1,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    25,808 miles
    Theft history, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    11,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,999

    $490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    24,704 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    38,718 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,994

    $837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    42,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,495

    $2,730 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Savana Cargo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 494 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Savana Cargo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Savana Cargo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings