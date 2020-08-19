Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

McFadden Friendly Motors - South Haven / Michigan

This 2017 GMC Savanah 2500 has ultra low miles, is super sharp, and is ready to make you and your business look great as you pull up to a customers door! It's power windows, power locks, cruise control and air conditioning make the drive pleasant. It's interior bulk head provide you safety from a shifting cargo and the running boards make it easy for anyone to climb aboard! During our inspection we replaced the wiper blades, front brake rotors, battery, as well as rotated the tires and changed the engine oil and filter. Auto Check history report shows this van to be accident free! At McFadden Friendly Motors, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Savana Cargo Van is no exception. This vehicle has been quality inspected, serviced and is sold with warranty! So stop in, call or click today before this great value is gone!!! See our entire inventory at www.mcfaddenfriendly.com!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTW7AFFXH1143762

Stock: P5343

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-10-2020