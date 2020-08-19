Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me
- 55,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,411$3,978 Below Market
VanDevere Chevrolet - Akron / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. White 2017 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI RWD THE VANDEVERE BUNCH ADVANTAGES *WARRANTY FOREVER 100% PARTS - 100% LABOR - NO DEDUCTIBLE **Diesel motors, certain high performance models and vehicles with over 100,000 miles do not qualify** *CAR WASHES FOR LIFE *UPFRONT VALUE INTERNET PRICING *NO HASSLE PRICING *5 DAY VEHICLE EXCHANGE *TWO PAINTLESS DING REPAIRS *FREE CARFAX WITH ANY VEHICLE *GUARANTEED THIRD PARTY TRADE APPRAISALS CASH! *FREE COURTESY TRANSPORTATION TO HOME AND WORK *OVER 1200 VEHICLES TO CHOOSE FROM *FAMILY OWNED FOR OVER 70 YEARS *STATE OF THE ART COLLISION CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF6H1915447
Stock: C0965B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 36,968 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,150$3,787 Below Market
Discount Auto Inc - Greenville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF7H1911715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,988$12,306 Below Market
Kendall Ford Lincoln of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Kendall Ford Lincoln of Anchorage is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van with 7,283mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Driven by many, but adored by more, the GMC Savana Cargo Van is a perfect addition to any home. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Remote Start, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7BF15H1337061
Stock: JF15285A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 21,664 miles
$20,995$3,561 Below Market
German Auto House - Fitchburg / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF1H1910821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,452$2,868 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: passenger switch, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.5, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 13.0, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.14, Armrests: front center, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light: 3, Cupholders: front / 3, Power outlet(s): 115V front / 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / in dash, Sun visors, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: passenger-side hinged swing-out, Axle ratio: 3.42, Alternator: 105 amps, Auxiliary oil cooler, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 600 CCA, Battery saver, Bumper detail: rear step, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black, License plate bracket: front, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, Engine hour meter, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due / tire fill alert, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual / manual folding, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child seat anchors, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Front headrests: integrated / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Upholstery: vinyl, Anti-theft system: alarm / audio security system / engine immobilizer / theft-deterrent system, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 17.2, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 35 mm, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: short and long arm, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressur
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF0H1914536
Stock: 15399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 13,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995$2,332 Below Market
Schepel Buick GMC - Merrillville / Indiana
HOUSE / COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF5H1337776
Stock: 111140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 35,095 miles
$18,900$2,149 Below Market
Hollywood Kia - Hollywood / Florida
Engine VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI Horsepower 285 @ 5400 RPM Torque 295 @ 4600 RPM Max Towing Capacity 1 8,900 lbs Curb Weight 5,331 lbs Gross Vehicle Weight Rating 8,600 lbs Max Payload 3,269 lbs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF3H1911548
Stock: PD77
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 42,092 miles
$17,898$2,822 Below Market
Concord Honda - Concord / California
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Savana Cargo Van boasts a Gas V8 4.8L/293 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD), TIRE, SPARE LT245/75R16 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL located at rear underbody of vehicle (STD), SUMMIT WHITE.*This GMC Savana Cargo Van Comes Equipped with These Options *CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, TILT-WHEEL AND (K34) CRUISE CONTROL, CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE (Includes (V37) front and rear chrome bumpers and (V22) chrome grille with dual composite halogen headlamps. , SHIP THRU, PRODUCED IN WENTZVILLE AND SHIPPED TO ADRIAN STEEL, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH CUSTOM CLOTH TRIM head restraints and inboard armrests Includes (BA3) console with swing-out storage bin.), SEATING ARRANGEMENT, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER HIGH-BACK BUCKETS with head restraints and vinyl or cloth trim (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, PAINT, SOLID, MIRROR, INSIDE REARVIEW MANUAL DAY/NIGHT, MEDIUM PEWTER, CUSTOM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GRILLE, CHROME WITH DUAL COMPOSITE HALOGEN HEADLAMPS.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Concord Honda located at 1461 Concord Ave, Concord, CA 94520 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF7H1904036
Stock: TH1904036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 23,323 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$21,491$2,206 Below Market
McFadden Friendly Motors - South Haven / Michigan
This 2017 GMC Savanah 2500 has ultra low miles, is super sharp, and is ready to make you and your business look great as you pull up to a customers door! It's power windows, power locks, cruise control and air conditioning make the drive pleasant. It's interior bulk head provide you safety from a shifting cargo and the running boards make it easy for anyone to climb aboard! During our inspection we replaced the wiper blades, front brake rotors, battery, as well as rotated the tires and changed the engine oil and filter. Auto Check history report shows this van to be accident free! At McFadden Friendly Motors, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Savana Cargo Van is no exception. This vehicle has been quality inspected, serviced and is sold with warranty! So stop in, call or click today before this great value is gone!!! See our entire inventory at www.mcfaddenfriendly.com! At McFadden Friendly Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we make purchasing an automobile safe and easy! From actual pictures that allow you to see what your really buying, a transparent sales staff that give you all the facts and let you make your own decision, tools on our website to evaluate your trade-in, apply for financing, and estimate your payments, no contact test drives, as well as a no contact purchase and delivery experience, and with our talented finance department that will work hard to get you the best financing terms regardless or how good or bad your credit is, we make shopping and buying a vehicle at McFaddens fun, easy and safe!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFFXH1143762
Stock: P5343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 50,984 miles
$15,995$2,677 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF3H1111106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,885$3,635 Below Market
Godard Auto Sales & Leasing - Medina / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7BFF0H1109013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,150 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,427$1,699 Below Market
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi - Graham / North Carolina
Odometer is 10842 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Westgate Triad Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/71996735/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF8H1909018
Stock: 1641P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 34,708 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999$1,061 Below Market
Rockville Centre GMC - Rockville Centre / New York
Looking for a Great Work Van, We have a 2017 Savana 2500 with only 34708 miles. This Van is a One Owner Vehicle with a Clean Car Fax. The Savana is equipped with a Factory Backup Camera, Fixed Rear Door Window Glass, Full-Length Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Remote Start and Much More! Keep Reading for full description, take a look at the pictures, then come for a test drive today! COMPLETE LIST OF EQUIPMENT: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger High-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Electronic Stability Control, Fixed Rear Door Window Glass, Full-Body Fixed Glass Window Package, Full-Length Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Fully automatic headlights, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Black Outside Heated Mirrors, Reading Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Tachometer, Traction control, Underhood Lights, USB Port Audio System Feature, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps. Here at Rockville Centre GMC we do things different. WE DO NOT charge any dealer fees or advertise our vehicles with money down. Proud to say we do things the right way and treat our customers the way they should be treated. Come down and see for yourself.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Remote Start, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFG4H1139716
Stock: U162684T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 25,808 milesTheft history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
LOW MILES - 25,808! WAS $19,995, PRICED TO MOVE $1,800 below Kelley Blue Book! AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 P... CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, TILT-WHEEL AND (... ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV... CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, TILT-WHEEL AND (K34) CRUISE CONTROL, ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD) (Includes external engine oil cooler. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, TheftLock, random select, auxiliary jack and 2 front door speakers (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD). GMC Savana Cargo Van with Summit White exterior and Medium Pewter interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 5400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $19,995. This Savana Cargo Van is priced $1,800 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Our commitment to treating you in a neighborly fashion extends from our inventories and auto repair service to our no-frills, easy-to-comprehend auto financing. This comes not only in the form of car loans and leasing service for drivers from Redding, Chico, Red Bluff and Shasta Lake, but a tenacious spirit dedicated to getting the flexible terms you deserve. Please feel free to explore our entire site and see all of the products, services, and pre-buy car research we have to offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF6H1912256
Stock: H1912256R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 11,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,999$490 Below Market
Randys Auto Sales - Ontario / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF9H1905009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,704 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995
Road Runner Auto Sales - Wayne / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7BFG0H1302934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,718 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,994$837 Below Market
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
2017GMC SAVANA 2500 CARGO VAN WITH ONLY 38K,ONE OWNER,HARD TO FIND,BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY, ALL SERVICES UP TO DATE,VERY WELL KEPT,LOOKS AND RUN LIKE NEW PRICE WAY BELOW MARKET.....Get the job done safer, smarter, and quicker with our 2017 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Work Van that makes an excellent business partner in Summit White! Powered by a 4.8 Liter Flex Fuel V8 that generates 285hp and 295lb-ft of torque while connected to a heavy-duty 6 Speed Automatic transmission delivers a smooth composed ride. This Rear Wheel Drive Savana offers near 17mpg on the highway. Our Work Van features a black grille, daytime running lamps, a swing-out passenger-side door, and solar-ray light tinted windows. The interior works hard for you with cargo tie-downs, full-length black rubberized vinyl floor covering, air conditioning, cup holders, power locks/windows, a driver information center, dome lights, and a power outlet. You'll enjoy AM/FM/MP3 audio as you relax in the front bucket seats. The options are endless to make this your personalized machine! Our GMC Savana comes with anti-lock brakes and stability control to safeguard you and will impress you with its versatility. Make your move on this wise investment for your business. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFFXH1913362
Stock: 200645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 42,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,495$2,730 Below Market
Kuehn Motor Company Rochester - Rochester / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFF7H1907051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
