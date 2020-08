Used 2014 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

Orlando INFINITI - Orlando / Florida

Clean. JUST REPRICED FROM $16,888, PRICED TO MOVE $2,500 below Kelley Blue Book! AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, TILT-WHEEL AND (... TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV... ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI CLICK NOW! SILVER PLUS: Silver Plus vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "as-is". Many Silver Plus vehicles have the balance of the manufacturer's warranty remaining and are eligible for the extended protection plans. Silver Plus vehicles come with a comprehensive CARFAX® report. Silver Plus vehicles qualify for competitive financing and can help alleviate negative equity. All Vehicles are detailed at delivery. 3-Day/300 Mile Vehicle Exchange or Return Program*: See "Program Information" page for details. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $16,888. This Savana Cargo Van is priced $2,500 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, TILT-WHEEL AND (K34) CRUISE CONTROL, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan, digital clock and 2 front door speakers, ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD) (Includes external engine oil cooler and (V14) transmission oil cooler. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD). GMC Savana Cargo Van with Summit White exterior and Medium Pewter interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 5400 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "As easy to drive as it is on the wallet, the versatile Savana is hard to fault." -KBB.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTW7FCA1E1902171

Stock: U902171

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-18-2020