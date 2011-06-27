  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. 2019 GMC Savana Cargo

2019 GMC Savana Cargo

GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Cargo Van Exterior
2018 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Van Passenger Profile Doors Open
2018 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Van Headlight
2018 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Van F3-4 Low
2018 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Van Rear Straight
+64

2019 GMC Savana Cargo
MSRP Range: $31,900 - $35,800

MSRP$31,900
Dealer Price

Which Savana Cargo does Edmunds recommend?

The Savana Cargo is sold in just one trim — the Work Van — though you will have to make a choice between two maximum payload ratings and two wheelbases. Which you select primarily depends on your budget and business needs. There are a few worthy options that make it a bit more passenger-friendly, including the Convenience package (a tilt steering wheel and cruise control) and a radio with a USB port. You might also consider the blind-spot monitor, which provides an extra set of (electronic) eyes that come in handy if you don't opt for side glass.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class
  • Powerful gasoline and diesel engines
Cons
  • Limited cargo configurations mean less storage room than many rivals
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Dated interior styling, materials and technology interface
  • V8 engines are thirstier than competitors' V6 offerings
What's new
  • Lane departure warning and forward collision warning now available
  • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996

Overall rating

A work van is one of the best vehicles for securely transporting tools and gear from one site to the next. These workhorses can haul thousands of pounds without breaking a sweat, and the large, rectangular cargo areas are ripe for aftermarket modification. But not all work vans are created equal, as exemplified by the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo. Though the Savana is perfectly capable of getting the job done, newer rivals are ultimately more refined and typically offer multiple body configurations for greater cargo versatility.

Along with its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Express, the Savana Cargo is one of the last remaining body-on-frame vans. Built on a rigid truck chassis, the Savana offers a slightly higher towing limit than many of its unibody rivals, and payload capacity is similarly competitive.

However, the Savana's old-school construction comes at the cost of performance and comfort. It rides and feels like a 23-year-old truck because, well, it is a 23-year-old truck. Work vans are more utilitarian than passenger-pleasing, but recently updated competitors are easier to maneuver around town and are more composed when making turns. The Savana also lacks taller roof choices, so selecting the longer of the two wheelbases will be the only way to increase the size of the cargo area.

The Savana is competent in its own right, but the case for choosing it over competitors is rather thin.

GMC Savana Cargo models

The 2019 GMC Savana Cargo is a full-size van with an expansive, boxy cargo area behind two front seats. (Its Savana Passenger sibling fills this space with additional rows of seating.) It's available in two load ratings: 2500 and 3500. Each can be ordered in an extended wheelbase, which increases cargo volume from 239.7 cubic feet in the standard version to 284.4 cubic feet. Regardless of starting configuration, the Savana only comes in the modestly equipped Work Van trim level. A few packages and numerous stand-alone options are available.

By default, the rear-wheel-drive Savana Cargo is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 (276 horsepower, 298 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Alternate powertrains are available if the standard V6 doesn't meet your requirements, including a 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic and a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed auto.

The Work Van's standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split opening doors on the right side, a rearview camera, a driver information display, a non-adjustable steering wheel, air conditioning, power windows and locks, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, LED cargo lighting, six D-ring cargo tie-downs, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, GM's OnStar emergency communications, a 120-volt outlet, and a two-speaker audio system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary jack.

Major equipment packages include the Convenience, which furnishes a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and cruise control; the Communications, which adds the contents of the Convenience package, plus the V8 engine, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, a CD player, and satellite radio; and Safety, which provides the Convenience package features, plus the V8 engine, power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear parking sensors with a backup alarm, and blind-spot monitoring.

A variety of packages aimed at special commercial uses are also available. Forward collision warning and lane departure warning are also bundled together.

Some of the above features can be added as stand-alone options. Other options include an engine block heater, cloth upholstery, a second heavy-duty battery, power-adjustable front seats, and rear air conditioning and heating.

Driving

Even the standard-wheelbase van is a large vehicle, and it drives like one. Tidy handling and accurate steering are not among the big GMC's marching orders. The upgraded V8 engine is responsive, though, and easily gets the van up to highway speeds, even with a full load of cargo.

Comfort

The driver and front passenger are divided by an enormous center bulge covering some of the engine and transmission, the width of which causes the driver to feel squeezed even in this large vehicle. The basic controls are easy to find and simple to use, but comforts are few.

Interior

As in other cargo vans, the Savana's interior makes liberal use of hard plastics. The engine protrudes into the front footwells, a characteristic of old-school vans that rivals have long since abandoned. A low roof and the lack of a door behind the driver make it difficult to enter and move around the back.

Utility

The cargo area measures 239.7 cubic feet in the short-wheelbase Savana, a few cubes smaller than the class average. Space expands to 284.4 cubic feet in the long-wheelbase version. Competitors offer much more storage room because they can be ordered with even longer cargo floors and higher roofs.

Technology

The Savana fails to impress on the tech front, with just a two-speaker stereo with an AM/FM radio and an auxiliary jack listed as standard equipment. Optional extras include a CD player, satellite radio and a touchscreen interface that's older than what you'll find in newer GMC vehicles.
Save as much as $2,216 with Edmunds

2019 GMC Savana Cargo pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Savana Cargo lease offers
2019 GMC Savana Cargo price drops
Shop used 2019 from $24,672

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for GMC Savana Cargo
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001
    2000
    1999
    1998
    1997
    1996

    Features & Specs

    2500 3dr Van features & specs
    2500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$31,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    2500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    2500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$33,800
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    3500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    3500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,800
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    3500 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 GMC Savana Cargo features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Savana Cargo safety features:

    Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an alert as the Savana approaches an object while in Reverse.
    Rear Vision Camera
    Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror.
    Backup Alarm
    Sounds an exterior alert to pedestrians and other motorists when the Savana is put in Reverse.

    GMC Savana Cargo vs. the competition

    GMC Savana Cargo vs. Chevrolet Express Cargo

    The Savana Cargo and the Chevrolet Express Cargo are essentially the same vehicle. The only differences are the manufacturer-specific badges on the grille, rear door and steering wheel.

    Compare GMC Savana Cargo & Chevrolet Express Cargo features

    GMC Savana Cargo vs. Ford Transit Van

    It's difficult to make a case for the Savana when superior vehicles like the Ford Transit Van exist. Unlike the Savana, which only comes in one body configuration, the Transit Van offers a range of roof heights and length variants to suit your business needs. Three engines are available, including a high-output turbocharged V6 and a five-cylinder diesel. We've also found the Ford's ride is less busy than other work trucks.

    Compare GMC Savana Cargo & Ford Transit Van features

    GMC Savana Cargo vs. Nissan NV Cargo

    Although the Nissan NV Cargo doesn't offer as many body options as the Ford Transit, you can still get it in standard- or high-roof configurations, and there are several load and trim levels, as well. A V6 is standard, with an optional V8 available for buyers who need the extra grunt. Unlike many other work vans, a diesel engine is not offered.

    Compare GMC Savana Cargo & Nissan NV Cargo features
    GMC Savana Cargo for sale
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001
    2000
    1999
    1998
    1997
    1996

    FAQ

    Is the GMC Savana Cargo a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Savana Cargo both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Savana Cargo ranges from 239.7 to 284.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Savana Cargo. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo:

    • Lane departure warning and forward collision warning now available
    • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
    Learn more

    Is the GMC Savana Cargo reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Savana Cargo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Savana Cargo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Savana Cargo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Savana Cargo is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Savana Cargo?

    The least-expensive 2019 GMC Savana Cargo is the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,900.

    Other versions include:

    • 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,900
    • 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,800
    • 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,800
    • 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of GMC Savana Cargo?

    If you're interested in the GMC Savana Cargo, the next question is, which Savana Cargo model is right for you? Savana Cargo variants include 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Savana Cargo models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo

    2019 GMC Savana Cargo Overview

    The 2019 GMC Savana Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Savana Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Savana Cargo.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Savana Cargo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Savana Cargo?

    Which 2019 GMC Savana Cargos are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 GMC Savana Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Savana Cargo.

    Can't find a new 2019 GMC Savana Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new GMC Savana Cargo for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,359.

    Find a new GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,118.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Savana Cargo?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out GMC lease specials

    Related 2019 GMC Savana Cargo info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles