Used 2013 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California

CLEAN CARFAX **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**4.8 V8 GAS**UTILITY SHELVES**CARGO PARTITION**EXTENDED**CARGO VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Tow Package** Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power steering, Tilt & Cruise Convenience Package, Tilt Steering Wheel. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2013 GMC Savana 2500 Extended RWD Cargo Van

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTW7GCAXD1122819

Stock: 26565

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2019