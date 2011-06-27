Overall rating

Full-size vans have a longer shelf life than other vehicles, but even these utilitarian workhorses have an expiration date. Case in point: the 2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van. Although it was heavily refreshed for the 2003 model year, its bones date back to a time when voters were still trying to decide between Clinton and Dole. While it's capable enough on its own merits, business owners have the pick of several competing vans that are more versatile and up-to-date.

The GMC Savana and its nearly identical corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Express, are among the last of the truck-based, body-on-frame cargos vans. Most in the segment have adopted a unibody construction, giving rivals a more comfortable ride and less mass for their smaller, more fuel-efficient engines to haul around. Nearly all offer a range of cargo roof heights, so you can put in taller shelves or simply give yourself more room to move around the cabin.

These competitors can't tow or haul as much as the Savana, but unless you are packing the back to the top with equipment, nearly every other cargo van is a better choice.