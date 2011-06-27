2018 GMC Savana Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class
- Powerful gasoline and diesel engines
- Limited cargo configurations mean less storage room than many rivals
- No high-roof cargo option
- Dated interior styling, materials and technology interface
- V8 engines are thirstier than competitors' V6 offerings
Which Savana Cargo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Full-size vans have a longer shelf life than other vehicles, but even these utilitarian workhorses have an expiration date. Case in point: the 2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van. Although it was heavily refreshed for the 2003 model year, its bones date back to a time when voters were still trying to decide between Clinton and Dole. While it's capable enough on its own merits, business owners have the pick of several competing vans that are more versatile and up-to-date.
The GMC Savana and its nearly identical corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Express, are among the last of the truck-based, body-on-frame cargos vans. Most in the segment have adopted a unibody construction, giving rivals a more comfortable ride and less mass for their smaller, more fuel-efficient engines to haul around. Nearly all offer a range of cargo roof heights, so you can put in taller shelves or simply give yourself more room to move around the cabin.
These competitors can't tow or haul as much as the Savana, but unless you are packing the back to the top with equipment, nearly every other cargo van is a better choice.
2018 GMC Savana Cargo models
The 2018 GMC Savana Cargo is a full-size van with an expansive, boxy cargo area behind two front seats. (Its Savana Passenger sibling fills this space with additional rows of seating.) It's available in two load ratings: 2500 (max payload: 3,353 pounds) and 3500 (max payload: 4,311 pounds). Each can be ordered in an extended wheelbase, which increases cargo volume from 239.7 cubic feet in the standard version to 284.4 cubic feet. Regardless of starting configuration, the Savana only comes in the modestly equipped Work Van trim level. A few packages and numerous stand-alone options are available.
By default, the rear-wheel-drive Savana Cargo is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 (276 horsepower, 298 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Alternate powertrains are available if the standard V6 doesn't meet your requirements, including a 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic and a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed auto.
The Work Van's standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split opening doors on the right side, a rearview camera, a driver information display, air conditioning, power windows and locks, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, LED cargo lighting, six D-ring cargo tie-downs, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, GM's OnStar emergency communications, a 120-volt outlet, and a two-speaker audio system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary jack.
Major equipment packages include the Convenience, which adds a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and cruise control; the Chrome Appearance, which brings chrome bumpers and grille; the Cargo, which adds the V8 engine and a spray-in bedliner; the Communications, which adds the contents of the Convenience package, plus the V8 engine, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, a CD player and satellite radio; and Safety, which adds the contents of the Convenience package, plus the V8 engine, power-adjustable mirrors, rear parking sensors with backup alarm and blind-spot monitoring. There's also an Enhanced Convenience package that brings the V8, remote locking and unlocking, remote engine start, heated and power-adjustable mirrors, a trailer hitch and a seven-pin connector.
Packages aimed at commercial customers include the Hotel Shuttle package, which adds the contents of the Chrome Appearance and Driver Convenience packages, the V8, a sliding rear passenger door, heated power mirrors, a second row of seating, tinted glass and rear cargo windows, and the Ambulance package, which is available for the 3500 and extended wheelbase only and adds the Chrome Appearance package, a heavy-duty locking differential, and a more powerful battery and alternator. A separate bundle adds a 6.5-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth, a CD player and a USB port.
Some of the above features can be added as stand-alone options. Other options include an engine block heater, cloth upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, and rear air conditioning and heating.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Savana Cargo models:
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the Savana approaches an object while in Reverse.
- Rear Vision Camera
- Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror.
- Backup Alarm
- Sounds an exterior alert to pedestrians and other motorists when the Savana is put in Reverse.
