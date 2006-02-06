Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota

SPECIALTY ALL WHEEL DRIVE VAN AWD GMC Savana Cargo Van! Low Miles - 1-OWNER - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - 4-Doors- Rear Doors on each side of van, along with smaller hinged access door on right rear. SPECIALTY UPFIT is OVER 20K new! Use as equipped, or modify to your needs! Stainless steel bins with stainless cargo doors, Ducted rear heat and A/C, Built in Drains, Specialty lighting in each compartment, Bulkhead and much more! Excellent Condition Inside and Out! FULLY SERVICED.... NEW FRONT AXLE SHAFT - NEW REAR BRAKE PADS - NEW BATTERY. Detailed and Ready to Go!! Call TODAY to confirm availability! PH: 651-464-1910 Koppy Motors is proud to have been awarded a Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2019! We have also been accredited members of the BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU since 2005, and proud to have an A+ Rating! We provide a free 'Auto check' Vehicle History report for any vehicle. Many of our vehicles have factory warranty remaining with extended warranties available for purchase. Our finance department is one of the best in the Forest Lake, Hinckley & Mpls/St. Paul area. We are a preferred dealer with a variety of lenders. We work with all types of customers, whatever their credit rating. Koppy Motors is a locally, family-owned business, and the Koppy Motor's name has been trusted in the auto business since 1936. For over 25 years, Koppy Motors has satisfied thousands of customers, locally and worldwide!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTFH154991180493

Stock: 12897

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-18-2020