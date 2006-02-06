Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

494 listings
Savana Cargo Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2006 GMC Savana Cargo 3500

    198,489 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    85,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,997

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500

    56,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,497

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500

    240,348 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $3,299

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2004 GMC Savana Cargo 3500

    150,115 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    175,721 miles

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    142,754 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,779

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    206,650 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 in White
    used

    2009 GMC Savana Cargo 1500

    96,390 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 in White
    used

    2010 GMC Savana Cargo 1500

    107,746 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,588

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2010 GMC Savana Cargo 3500

    124,852 miles

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 in White
    used

    2011 GMC Savana Cargo 1500

    122,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,480

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Savana Cargo 1500

    137,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,986

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2011 GMC Savana Cargo 2500

    123,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,571

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2011 GMC Savana Cargo 3500

    187,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,595

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500

    115,543 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500

    137,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,337

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Savana Cargo

Overall Consumer Rating
3.52 Reviews
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 3
    (50%)
Not Professional Grade
fred anderson,06/02/2006
Drives and rides like a comfortable car without any weight. You load it up with 2500 lbs and it's a different animal. Handling is unpredictable. Suspension and shocks are unstable with again only 2500#s on a 3500 series cat. van After a couple of weeks I am very dissappointed and having serious buyers remorse. I should have driven this vehicle under normal work conditions (light deliveries). If I had a choice again I would gone with a Ford like my previous van that got 160,000 miles in three years without any problems until it was involved in an accident.
