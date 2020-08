Used 2016 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC - Troy / Ohio

Pre Owned 2016 GMC Savana Conversion by Explorer Van Company! Exterior: Silver Fade Paint, Running Boards, Hi-Top Roof, Mesh Chrome Grill, LED Running Lights Interior: 2-Tone Grey Leather, Wood Accents, 6 Captains Chairs, Air Conditioner/Rear Air, Center Console Engine: 6.0L V-8 cyl Body: GMC Savana with Seating for 7 Passengers, Keyless/Power Locks Doors: Cab Doors (1 per side), Mid Door (Passenger side), Rear Doors (2) Front Seating: Captains Chairs, Heated Seats, Power Seating, Premium Leather Seats Mid Seating: Captains Chairs, Premium Leather Rear Seating: Rear Sofa/Bed Features: AM/FM Stereo w/ CD Player, XM Radio, OnStar, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Wireless Headphones, Audio/Video Input, 29 Inch TV, Blue Ray Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Premium Speakers, Tilt, Cruise, Sunroof Wheels: 20 Inch Towing Package: Class III Hitch

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTW7BFG3G1215060

Stock: UP29535

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020