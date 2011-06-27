  1. Home
1997 GMC Savana Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fresh design, wide rear cargo doors, dual airbags, powerful optional engines
  • Intrusive engine cover, odd taillight design, still not as slick as Ford Econoline
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Believe it or not, it had been 25 years since GM redesigned its full-size van lineup when the Savana arrived in small numbers for 1996. The GMC Rally Van and Vandura were introduced in 1971, and sold steadily until recently. Competition and safety regulations forced GM to redo the big vans -- heck, since 1971 Ford had re-engineered the Club Wagon and Econoline twice! To distinguish the new design, GMC rebadged the van Savana.

The Savana Cargo features flush glass and door handles, hidden door hinges, standard antilock brakes and dual airbags. Front foot and legroom are adequate, and front seats offer a wide range of fore and aft travel. The center console contains two cupholders, an auxiliary power outlet, and storage for items like CDs and cassettes.

New for 1997 is speed-sensitive power steering that lowers parking effort at low speeds. G3500 models receive dual front airbags, and daytime running lights make this huge hauler even more conspicuous to other motorists. Automatic transmission refinements result in better fuel economy and smoother shifts.

Buyers may select either a 135-inch or a 155-inch wheelbase. Inside the short-wheelbase Savana you'll find 267 cubic feet of cargo area, while the longer-wheelbase model provides a whopping 317 cubic feet of volume. Hinged rear doors open 180 degrees for easy loading, and do not conceal high-mounted taillights when opened up. Gross vehicle weight ratings of up 9,500 pounds are available on either wheelbase.

The base engine is a Vortec 4300 V6 making 200 horsepower. Optional motors include the new GM family of V8's, ranging from the popular Vortec 5000 to the monster Vortec 7400. Also available is a turbodiesel V8 good for 190 horsepower and 385 stump-pulling pound-feet of torque.

Like most new product in showrooms these days, the Savana's styling is rounded and bulbous, with a front end that mimics the corporate look carried by most of GM's truck family. This design should wear well into the next century.

1997 Highlights

G3500 models get dual airbags, while daytime running lights are a new standard feature. Speed-sensitive steering reduces effort at low speeds. Remote keyless entry key fobs are redesigned, and automatic transmissions provide better fuel economy and smoother shifts.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 1997 GMC Savana Cargo.

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1997 GMC Savana Cargo

