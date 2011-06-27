  1. Home
2021 GMC Savana Cargo

MSRP from $32,500 - $36,400
GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Cargo Van Exterior
MSRP$33,795
Edmunds suggests you pay$31,738
4 for sale near you

2021 GMC Savana Cargo Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • All engines have enough torque to move a fully loaded van
  • Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of this class
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Harsher ride than most rivals
  • Dated touchscreen interface and interior styling
  • 6.0-liter V8 replaced with a 6.6-liter engine with more power and torque
  • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
Save as much as $2,020 with Edmunds

2021 GMC Savana Cargo pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 GMC Savana Cargo price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    3500 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,600
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    2500 3dr Van features & specs
    2500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$32,500
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    2500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    2500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$34,400
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    3500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    3500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$36,400
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all 2021 GMC Savana Cargo features & specs
    FAQ

    Is the GMC Savana Cargo a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Savana Cargo both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Savana Cargo ranges from 239.7 to 284.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Savana Cargo. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo:

    • 6.0-liter V8 replaced with a 6.6-liter engine with more power and torque
    • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
    Learn more

    Is the GMC Savana Cargo reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Savana Cargo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Savana Cargo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Savana Cargo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Savana Cargo is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 GMC Savana Cargo?

    The least-expensive 2021 GMC Savana Cargo is the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,500.

    Other versions include:

    • 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,600
    • 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,500
    • 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,400
    • 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of GMC Savana Cargo?

    If you're interested in the GMC Savana Cargo, the next question is, which Savana Cargo model is right for you? Savana Cargo variants include 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Savana Cargo models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo

    2021 GMC Savana Cargo Overview

    The 2021 GMC Savana Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Savana Cargo Van. Available styles include 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Savana Cargo.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Savana Cargo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 GMC Savana Cargo?

    2021 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

    The 2021 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,405. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,020 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,020 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,385.

    The average savings for the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 GMC Savana Cargos are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 GMC Savana Cargo for sale near. There are currently 7 new 2021 Savana Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,895 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 GMC Savana Cargo. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,143 on a used or CPO 2021 Savana Cargo available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 GMC Savana Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new GMC Savana Cargo for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,408.

    Find a new GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,873.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 GMC Savana Cargo?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

