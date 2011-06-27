Vehicle overview

In full-size-van years, 13 is on the young side. That's how long it's been since the GMC Savana Cargo last received a full redesign, which makes it considerably younger than the hoary Ford Econoline. As such, we're not going to give GMC a hard time for letting its full-sizer stand pat for this model year. The 2009 GMC Savana Cargo does just about everything a big work van should, lacking only the Dodge Sprinter's tall-roof option and superior fuel economy.

As with its twin, the Chevrolet Express, the Savana has received numerous updates over the years. Notably, 2003 saw the arrival of a wider array of V8 engines, available all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements. Though the interior materials and switchgear are still nothing to write home about, they did receive some refinements last year. Short of a complete overhaul, the 2009 GMC Savana Cargo is about as good as the General's full-size van is going to get.

Beasts of burden like the Savana Cargo are ideal for those who want to ferry around large amounts of stuff without going all-out and buying an 18-wheeler. As such, the Savana Cargo is a logical choice for businesspeople with heavy-duty hauling needs. Bear in mind that the more modern Dodge Sprinter is a superior vehicle, thanks to its taller roof, better road manners and superior fuel efficiency. It's more expensive, though, so if you don't want to break the bank, the Savana Cargo is fully up to the task.