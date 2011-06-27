  1. Home
2000 GMC Savana Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern architecture, powerful V8 engine choices, cavernous interior.
  • Cheap interior materials, mushy brake pedal, numb steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

How do you choose between a Chevrolet or GMC full-size van? Which dealer is closest to your house? They're basically the same vehicle. And these GM vans stack up well against the formidable Ford Econoline and ancient has-been Dodge Ram Van. As long as the Savana provides what you need in this kind of vehicle, it's tough to go wrong here.

Vehicle overview

When the then-new Savana arrived in small numbers for 1996, it had been 25 years since GM redesigned its full-size van. The GMC Rally Van and Vandura were introduced way back in 1971 (when vans were groovy), and sold steadily until they were discontinued. Competition and safety regulations had forced GM to redo the big vans for '96, but by then Ford had already re-engineered the Club Wagon and Econoline twice! To help distinguish the all-new design, GMC rebadged its new van Savana.

Savana features flush glass and door handles, hidden door hinges, standard four-wheel antilock brakes and dual airbags. Front foot- and legroom is adequate, and front seats offer a wide range of travel. Front air conditioning and rear heat ducts are standard, but for better warming (and cooling), an optional rear heating and air-conditioning unit is available. The center console contains two cupholders, an auxiliary power outlet and storage for items like CDs and cassettes. Savana is available in 135- and 155-inch wheelbases and three weight series (1500, 2500 or 3500). There is a choice of side-entry doors as well: a sliding door or a pair of 60/40 hinged doors.

Inside the short-wheelbase Savana, you'll find 267 cubic feet of cargo area, while the extended version provides a whopping 317 cubic feet of volume. Rear hinged doors open a full 180 degrees for easy loading and do not conceal high-mounted taillights when opened. Gross vehicle weight ratings of up to 9,500 pounds are available on either wheelbase.

The base engine is a 200-horsepower Vortec 4300 V6 that is quieter and more durable this year, thanks to a new roller timing chain and rocker arms. Optional motors include the GM family of V8s, from the popular Vortec 5000, to the venerable 5700, to the monster Vortec 7400. Also available is a robust 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8 good for 195 horsepower and 430 stump-pulling pound-feet of torque. A new exhaust system with specially designed catalytic converters help all but the biggest engines meet California low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards. GM's heavy-duty 4L80-E transmission handles all the shifting chores, featuring a more efficient torque converter.

Savana's styling is rounded and bulbous, with a front end that mimics GM's truck family and a high-arched rear with D-pillar mounted taillights. Easily as odd-looking as the old Lumina minivan's high-mounted rear lamps, the round-topped rear and sheer size of this van make it seem as if you were looking at the rear of a commuter train car. Like it or not, this design is different enough to wear well into the next century.

2000 Highlights

GMC's full-size cargo van gets improved powertrains, increased trailer ratings, and an optional rear-window defogger.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 GMC Savana Cargo.

5(25%)
4(0%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
3.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5.7 engine fails after warranty
David Shirk,12/29/2002
With an oil change documented every 3- 5 thousand miles, my trusty GMC Savanna extended 1-ton cargo van came to a grinding halt at 60,600 miles (less than 2 years old). I had the old 5.7 engine replaced with a new one by a GMC dealer. Out of pocket was a total of $6,400. GMC said it was not their problem. I am stuck. I am now persuing samll claims court. How long should an engine last? I usually can have upwards of 200,000 miles without incident. After owning 14 GM vehicles, I found the loyalty stops with me.
Junk
Mr. Jimmy,04/26/2003
I purchased my Savana 2500HD Van and Serviced it at regular intervals myself, (oil changes, lube). The brakes on these trucks wear out after about 18000 miles and thats mostly highway. At 52k miles the trans started giving me problems to which I was informed that the Torque Converter was defective. As always "GM could not do anything as far as any warranty coverage". Also you may want to note that the Truck was less than 1 1/2 years old when this happened. Also the front end had some kind of "looseness" that the dealer could never find or fix. I'm very disatisfied with this truck and would not buy another even with the so called "0" percent financing.
MY 2000 SAVANA
realgearhead,05/26/2004
PURCHASED NEW 9-2000 TRANSMISSION FAILED AT 18000 MILES DEALER CLAIMED THAT THEY NO LONGER REBUILD TRANSMISSIONS IN HOUSE ,HAD LOCAL TRANS. SHOP REBUILD UNIT UNDER WARRENTY , NOW HAVE 35000 MILES SO FAR NO PROBLEM . GAS MILEAGE IS POOR 10-11 LOCAL 15-16 HIGHWAY . ALSO HAD ELECTRICAL PROBLEMS .STARTER REPLACED 2XS. THIS IS MY 4TH CHEVY /GMC VAN IT RIDES AND HANDLES LIKE A CAR, BUT SEEMS TO HAVE MORE MECANICAL PROBLEMS THAN ALL OTHERS PUT TOGETHER
Dependable, hard-working truck
Kentraveler,01/18/2005
I have had excellent perfomance from my Savana and have not had even one problem. I did have the dealer correct the wheel alignment under warranty which did not cost me at all. I changed the original brakes at 60,000 miles and installed new Monomax shocks w/ an anti-sway bar on the rear suspension so I could tow motorcycles. Replaced the original tires at 45,000. I get 20mpg on the freeway and 15mpg city. I change the oil every 3k with synthetic oil and lube the front end at the same time. I have transported 8 people in this van as well as my touring Kawasaki motorcycle with no problem and still the same mileage. How you maintain and drive a vehicle makes a lot of difference.
See all 4 reviews of the 2000 GMC Savana Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

