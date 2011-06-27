2004 GMC Savana Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,687 - $4,155
Used Savana Cargo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Powerful Vortec engines and some unique features make the Savana (and its twin, the Chevrolet Express) pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.
2004 Highlights
The driver-side illuminated vanity mirror has been eliminated and a front-passenger assist handle has been added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Savana Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bob998,03/01/2004
Just a great van -- no noises, 2500 lb payload, 20 MPG on the hwy, four wheel disk ABS brakes stop great. Rack and pinion steering handles like a car.
kelly,12/29/2004
This vehicle has been nothing but problems. Within the 8 mos. of owning this van, both front bearings had to be replaced, the alignment was wrong from the factory, the rear seal is now leaking. The lifters tick. The wiring harness fell out from underneath the passenger side of the dash. The steering has made noise from day 1, and it happens everytime the wheel is turned. I've consulted with many other expediting company owners and they gave the same outlook on these 2004 GMC vans. One word sums it up, JUNK.
thomas,10/23/2017
2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
best working van in the market,i have one from many years,never problems simply turn key on and go,loved GMC,very happy.WAO! this is real FRIEND,gmc savana IS THE BEST BIG F......VAN
leif lenberg,02/24/2004
I have had 2 ford cargo vans, extended cab, and so far this chevrolet savana beats them both. I like the power, and the size best.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4400 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Savana Cargo
Related Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana