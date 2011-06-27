  1. Home
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class
  • Powerful V8 engines
  • V8 gasoline engines are thirstier than competitors' V6 motors
  • Limited cargo configurations mean less storage room than many rivals
  • Dated interior styling, materials and technology interface
  • No high-roof cargo option
Which Savana Cargo does Edmunds recommend?

The Savana Cargo is only available in the Work Van trim level, so your starting configuration will be limited to engine, load rating and wheelbase choice. Unless you absolutely need the extra payload capacity, we recommend starting with the 2500 to keep costs down, though it's worth upgrading to the extended-wheelbase version to make up for the Savana's comparatively small cargo area. The diesel engine will likewise keep the Savana competitive with fuel-sipping rivals.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

For many commercial businesses and contractors, a full-size cargo van is a great workhorse to get the job done. But of all the cargo vans on the market, the 2017 GMC Savana is perhaps the least desirable in our opinion.

Like its Chevy relative, the Express, the Savana does offer plenty of towing capacity thanks to its stout V8 engines. But otherwise the Savana lags behind rival vans. The Savana's cargo area is small, and GMC doesn't offer different roof heights for even more room. Its dated design also results in subpar maneuverability and feature availability. There's simply no compelling reason to choose the 2017 GMC Savana over its rivals.

2017 GMC Savana Cargo models

The 2017 GMC Savana Cargo is a full-size van with an expansive, boxy cargo area behind two front seats. (Its Savana Passenger sibling fills this space with additional rows of seating.) It's available in two load ratings: 2500 (max payload 3,234 pounds) and 3500 (max payload 4,192 pounds). Each can be ordered in a standard or extended wheelbase, which increases cargo volume from 239.7 cubic feet to 284.4 cubic feet. Regardless of starting configuration, the Savana only comes in the modestly equipped Work Van trim level. A few packages and numerous stand-alone options are available.

By default, the rear-wheel-drive Savana Cargo is powered by a 4.8-liter V8 (285 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Alternate powertrains are available if the standard V8 doesn't meet your requirements, including a 6.0-liter V8 (342 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic and a 2.8-liter diesel four-cylinder engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed auto. The Work Van's standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split opening doors on the right side, a driver information display, air-conditioning, power windows and locks, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, LED cargo lighting, six D-ring cargo tie-downs, a 120-volt outlet, and a two-speaker audio system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary jack.

Major equipment packages include the Convenience (tilt-adjustable steering wheel and cruise control), Chrome Appearance (chrome bumpers and grille), Hotel Shuttle (Chrome Appearance plus the 6.0-liter V8, a sliding rear passenger door, heated power mirrors, a second row of seating, tinted glass and rear cargo windows) and Ambulance (6.0-liter V8, a heavy-duty locking differential and a more powerful battery and alternator) packages. A separate bundle adds a 6.5-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth, a CD player and a USB port.

Some of the above features can be added as stand-alone options. Other options include all-terrain tires, remote locking and unlocking, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, a back-up alarm, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a rearview camera, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, GM's OnStar emergency communications, satellite radio, a spray-in cargo liner, and rear air-conditioning and heating.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Interior

As in other cargo vans, the Savana's interior makes liberal use of hard plastics. The engine protrudes into the front footwells, a characteristic of old-school vans that rivals have long since abolished. A low roof and no door behind the driver make it difficult to enter and move around the back.

Utility

The cargo area measures 239.7 cubic feet in the short-wheelbase Savana, a few cubes smaller than the class average. This expands to 284.4 cubic feet in the long-wheelbase version. Competitors offer much more storage room because they can be ordered with even longer cargo floors and higher roofs.

Technology

The Savana fails to impress on the tech front, with just a two-speaker stereo with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary jack listed as standard equipment. Optional extras include a CD player, satellite radio and a touchscreen interface that's older than what you'll find in newer GMC vehicles.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 GMC Savana Cargo.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Savana Cargo models:

Rear Park Assist
Sounds an alert as the Savana approaches an object while in reverse.
Rear Vision Camera
Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror.
Back-up Alarm
Sounds an exterior alert to pedestrians and other motorists when the Savana is put in reverse.

Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo Overview

The Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Savana Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), and 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A).

