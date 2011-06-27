Overall rating

For many commercial businesses and contractors, a full-size cargo van is a great workhorse to get the job done. But of all the cargo vans on the market, the 2017 GMC Savana is perhaps the least desirable in our opinion.

Like its Chevy relative, the Express, the Savana does offer plenty of towing capacity thanks to its stout V8 engines. But otherwise the Savana lags behind rival vans. The Savana's cargo area is small, and GMC doesn't offer different roof heights for even more room. Its dated design also results in subpar maneuverability and feature availability. There's simply no compelling reason to choose the 2017 GMC Savana over its rivals.