Drives and rides like a comfortable car without any weight. You load it up with 2500 lbs and it's a different animal. Handling is unpredictable. Suspension and shocks are unstable with again only 2500#s on a 3500 series cat. van After a couple of weeks I am very dissappointed and having serious buyers remorse. I should have driven this vehicle under normal work conditions (light

deliveries). If I had a choice again I would gone with a Ford like my previous van that got 160,000 miles in three years without any problems until it was involved in an accident.