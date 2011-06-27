  1. Home
2010 GMC Savana Cargo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Capable engines, dual passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, available all-wheel drive.
  • Cheesy cabin plastics, less interior space than the Sprinter, no tall-roof option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A well-rounded American full-size work van, the 2010 GMC Savana Cargo can still serve as a trusty sidekick for working people across the country, though newer options may be more appealing.

Vehicle overview

Though it's getting on in years, the GMC Savana Cargo is still a pretty good work van. Like its twin, the Chevrolet Express, the Savana has seen numerous changes over its lengthy lifespan. A banner year was 2003, when a wider array of V8 engines debuted along with available all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements. The interior materials and switchgear were also tweaked two years ago, though they're still pretty cheesy. For 2010, the Savana Cargo gets useful powertrain upgrades like variable valve timing and E85 compatibility for its gasoline V8s and a new six-speed transmission for 2500 and 3500 models.

The 2010 GMC Savana Cargo will likely get the job done for those who need its prodigious capabilities. There are a few other choices to consider, however. The Mercedes-built Dodge Sprinter -- reclaimed by the Germans as the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for 2010 -- is frankly a superior vehicle, thanks to its taller roof, better road manners and superior fuel economy. But it is also more expensive and has a lower-output diesel V6 as its sole engine choice. On the other end of the spectrum is the Ford Econoline, which has lasted even longer than the Savana since its last redesign. It's basically the same size as the Savana, but both of the Ford's 1500 engines offer significantly less power than the GMC's base 5.3-liter V8.

Should you not need all the space provided by full-size vans like the Savana, the new Ford Transit Connect is also worth a look. But thanks to its strong engines and multiple configurations, we think most contractors or business owners will be quite pleased with a 2010 Savana for their full-size cargo van needs.

2010 GMC Savana Cargo models

The 2010 GMC Savana Cargo is a full-size van intended primarily for commercial use. The standard wheelbase (135-inch) Savana Cargo comes in half-ton (1500), 3/4-ton (2500) and 1-ton (3500) configurations, while the extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) is available on the 2500 and 3500 series vans only. Standard equipment on the Savana Cargo includes air-conditioning, two seats, a theft-deterrent system and not much else. Among the options are remote vehicle start, swing-out passenger-side access doors (versus the standard sliding door), a passenger-side sliding door, a rear air-conditioner and heater, power windows and locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and a CD stereo. The Savana Cargo can also be outfitted for job-specific cargo configurations.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 GMC Savana Cargo gets a remote vehicle start option, and all three gasoline V8s receive variable valve timing (with slight power bumps for the 4.8 and 5.3) and "flex-fuel" E85 compatibility. Additionally, 2500 and 3500 models get a new six-speed automatic transmission with revised rear axles.

Performance & mpg

The light-duty GMC Savana Cargo 1500 van comes with a 4.3-liter V6 that produces 195 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Standard on all-wheel-drive 1500s and optional on rear-wheel-drive models is a 5.3-liter V8 that makes 310 hp and 334 lb-ft of torque. Heavy-duty 2500 models are powered by a 4.8-liter V8 that makes 280 hp and 296 lb-ft of torque. Standard on the 3500 and optional on the 2500 is a 6.0-liter V8 that makes 323 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque. Available on both heavy-duty models is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 that produces 250 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. All gasoline V8s can also run on E85.

The Savana Cargo 1500 comes with a four-speed automatic transmission, while the 2500 and 3500 models get a six-speed unit. Trailer towing capacities when properly equipped range from 6,200 to a stout 9,900 pounds, depending on the model. EPA fuel economy estimates for a Savana Cargo 1500 with the 5.3-liter V8 are 13 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.

Safety

All 2010 GMC Savana Cargos have antilock disc brakes as standard equipment. In frontal-impact crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the GMC Savana scored a perfect five stars for driver and front passenger protection.

Driving

A robust frame, rack-and-pinion steering (half-ton models only) and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2010 GMC Savana Cargo respectable ride and handling characteristics for an enormous utility vehicle. However, the Sprinter is more agile and maneuverable, and the Transit Connect is practically a sports car by comparison. With a selection of strong V8 engines to choose from, the Savana Cargo makes quick work of merging and passing maneuvers, even when you're hauling a heavy load.

Interior

The GMC Savana Cargo's interior is built for functionality, not fashion. All controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver, but there's no attempt at style. The front footwells are notably cramped. Unlike the Sprinter, the Savana Cargo lacks a tall-roof option that allows a normal-sized person to walk upright in the cargo area. Savana Cargo buyers can opt for 60/40-split driver-side doors or dual sliding doors for easy access to the rear compartment. Standard-length vans have a maximum cargo capacity of 204 cubic feet, while extended-length vans check in with a voluminous 237 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2010 GMC Savana Cargo.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
280 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
280 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2010 GMC Savana Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2010 GMC Savana Cargo

Used 2010 GMC Savana Cargo Overview

The Used 2010 GMC Savana Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Savana Cargo Van, Savana Cargo Diesel. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 GMC Savana Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 GMC Savana Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 GMC Savana Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 GMC Savana Cargo.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 GMC Savana Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

