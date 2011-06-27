Vehicle overview

Though it's getting on in years, the GMC Savana Cargo is still a pretty good work van. Like its twin, the Chevrolet Express, the Savana has seen numerous changes over its lengthy lifespan. A banner year was 2003, when a wider array of V8 engines debuted along with available all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements. The interior materials and switchgear were also tweaked two years ago, though they're still pretty cheesy. For 2010, the Savana Cargo gets useful powertrain upgrades like variable valve timing and E85 compatibility for its gasoline V8s and a new six-speed transmission for 2500 and 3500 models.

The 2010 GMC Savana Cargo will likely get the job done for those who need its prodigious capabilities. There are a few other choices to consider, however. The Mercedes-built Dodge Sprinter -- reclaimed by the Germans as the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for 2010 -- is frankly a superior vehicle, thanks to its taller roof, better road manners and superior fuel economy. But it is also more expensive and has a lower-output diesel V6 as its sole engine choice. On the other end of the spectrum is the Ford Econoline, which has lasted even longer than the Savana since its last redesign. It's basically the same size as the Savana, but both of the Ford's 1500 engines offer significantly less power than the GMC's base 5.3-liter V8.

Should you not need all the space provided by full-size vans like the Savana, the new Ford Transit Connect is also worth a look. But thanks to its strong engines and multiple configurations, we think most contractors or business owners will be quite pleased with a 2010 Savana for their full-size cargo van needs.