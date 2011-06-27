2010 GMC Savana Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Capable engines, dual passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, available all-wheel drive.
- Cheesy cabin plastics, less interior space than the Sprinter, no tall-roof option.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A well-rounded American full-size work van, the 2010 GMC Savana Cargo can still serve as a trusty sidekick for working people across the country, though newer options may be more appealing.
Vehicle overview
Though it's getting on in years, the GMC Savana Cargo is still a pretty good work van. Like its twin, the Chevrolet Express, the Savana has seen numerous changes over its lengthy lifespan. A banner year was 2003, when a wider array of V8 engines debuted along with available all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements. The interior materials and switchgear were also tweaked two years ago, though they're still pretty cheesy. For 2010, the Savana Cargo gets useful powertrain upgrades like variable valve timing and E85 compatibility for its gasoline V8s and a new six-speed transmission for 2500 and 3500 models.
The 2010 GMC Savana Cargo will likely get the job done for those who need its prodigious capabilities. There are a few other choices to consider, however. The Mercedes-built Dodge Sprinter -- reclaimed by the Germans as the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for 2010 -- is frankly a superior vehicle, thanks to its taller roof, better road manners and superior fuel economy. But it is also more expensive and has a lower-output diesel V6 as its sole engine choice. On the other end of the spectrum is the Ford Econoline, which has lasted even longer than the Savana since its last redesign. It's basically the same size as the Savana, but both of the Ford's 1500 engines offer significantly less power than the GMC's base 5.3-liter V8.
Should you not need all the space provided by full-size vans like the Savana, the new Ford Transit Connect is also worth a look. But thanks to its strong engines and multiple configurations, we think most contractors or business owners will be quite pleased with a 2010 Savana for their full-size cargo van needs.
2010 GMC Savana Cargo models
The 2010 GMC Savana Cargo is a full-size van intended primarily for commercial use. The standard wheelbase (135-inch) Savana Cargo comes in half-ton (1500), 3/4-ton (2500) and 1-ton (3500) configurations, while the extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) is available on the 2500 and 3500 series vans only. Standard equipment on the Savana Cargo includes air-conditioning, two seats, a theft-deterrent system and not much else. Among the options are remote vehicle start, swing-out passenger-side access doors (versus the standard sliding door), a passenger-side sliding door, a rear air-conditioner and heater, power windows and locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and a CD stereo. The Savana Cargo can also be outfitted for job-specific cargo configurations.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The light-duty GMC Savana Cargo 1500 van comes with a 4.3-liter V6 that produces 195 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Standard on all-wheel-drive 1500s and optional on rear-wheel-drive models is a 5.3-liter V8 that makes 310 hp and 334 lb-ft of torque. Heavy-duty 2500 models are powered by a 4.8-liter V8 that makes 280 hp and 296 lb-ft of torque. Standard on the 3500 and optional on the 2500 is a 6.0-liter V8 that makes 323 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque. Available on both heavy-duty models is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 that produces 250 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. All gasoline V8s can also run on E85.
The Savana Cargo 1500 comes with a four-speed automatic transmission, while the 2500 and 3500 models get a six-speed unit. Trailer towing capacities when properly equipped range from 6,200 to a stout 9,900 pounds, depending on the model. EPA fuel economy estimates for a Savana Cargo 1500 with the 5.3-liter V8 are 13 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.
Safety
All 2010 GMC Savana Cargos have antilock disc brakes as standard equipment. In frontal-impact crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the GMC Savana scored a perfect five stars for driver and front passenger protection.
Driving
A robust frame, rack-and-pinion steering (half-ton models only) and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2010 GMC Savana Cargo respectable ride and handling characteristics for an enormous utility vehicle. However, the Sprinter is more agile and maneuverable, and the Transit Connect is practically a sports car by comparison. With a selection of strong V8 engines to choose from, the Savana Cargo makes quick work of merging and passing maneuvers, even when you're hauling a heavy load.
Interior
The GMC Savana Cargo's interior is built for functionality, not fashion. All controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver, but there's no attempt at style. The front footwells are notably cramped. Unlike the Sprinter, the Savana Cargo lacks a tall-roof option that allows a normal-sized person to walk upright in the cargo area. Savana Cargo buyers can opt for 60/40-split driver-side doors or dual sliding doors for easy access to the rear compartment. Standard-length vans have a maximum cargo capacity of 204 cubic feet, while extended-length vans check in with a voluminous 237 cubic feet of space.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2010 GMC Savana Cargo.
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Savana Cargo
Related Used 2010 GMC Savana Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana