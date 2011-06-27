Used 2005 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me
- $6,988
2006 GMC Savana Cargo 3500198,489 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2006 GMC Savana G3500 RWD 4-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 2 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Custom Vinyl Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Smoker's Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 2006 GMC Savana G3500
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Upgraded Engine, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHG35U461139062
Stock: 134371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- $7,500
2004 GMC Savana Cargo 3500150,115 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Crown Buick GMC - Saint Petersburg / Florida
READY FOR WORK!!!2004 GMC Savana G3500 StandardCrown Buick GMC, winner of Dealer Rater 'Dealer of the Year Award' 3 years running! Come see our selection of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles, our 'no hassle, no games' pricing policy means that you receive the lowest internet 'live market price' on every vehicle, every day, only at Crown Buick GMC.All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $799.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. A Better Way To Buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHG35U241149070
Stock: 41149070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $12,990
2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500Not providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Land of Macon - Macon / Georgia
This GMC Savana is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We are only minutes away from Shady Dale, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGG25V961114785
Stock: A6100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,997
2006 GMC Savana Cargo 250085,301 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hawkins Motor Sales - Hillsdale / Michigan
Hawkins Motor Sales has been a family owned and operated business since 1979. Specializing in trucks, vans and commercial vehicles. We watch the used car and truck market daily to ensure we are current with today's prices. Financing choices with low rates and we can even get bad or no credit financed. Don't see it on our website? No problem! We can locate the vehicle at the right price for you. Call us now at 517 439 5147.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGG252261134639
Stock: HM3184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,497
2007 GMC Savana Cargo 350056,781 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Clean CARFAX. White 2007 GMC Savana G3500 Work Van RWD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI ABS brakes.Odometer is 42938 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Upgraded Engine, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHG39U671225520
Stock: P23711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $3,299
2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500240,348 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van 3dr RWD 3500 135 features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Upgraded Engine, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHG35U471126216
Stock: WYC-126216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-10-2019
- $9,995
2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500175,721 milesDelivery available*
Moore Ford Lincoln - Caro / Michigan
Get your best deal at Moore Motors Caro. Serving mid- Michigan and the Thumb for over 50 years. Located in Caro on M81. A short drive from Saginaw, Flint, Bay City, Lansing, Lapeer and Metro Detroit. All cars priced to sell for a hassle free shopping experience. Call (800) 516-6673 with your questions or to setup an appointment. We are here 8:30am-8:00pm Monday & Thursday, 8:30am-5:30pm Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 9:00am-1:00pm Saturday and always open online at www.themooreautogroup.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGG256781100086
Stock: 13305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $8,779
2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500142,754 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
White's Frontier Motors - Gillette / Wyoming
The used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van in Gillette, WYOMING has aged like fine wine. This van's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. Featuring 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Lighting, Daytime running lights, Driver & Passenger High-Back Bucket Seats, Dusk sensing headlights, Engine hour meter, Fixed Rear & Side Cargo Door Glass, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Intermittent window wipers, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Seek & Scan/Digital Clock, Rear-wheel drive, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Trip computer and Engine: Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, the 2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van almost has it all. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White van that performs and entertains. With 142,754 miles and priced at $9,993.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at White's Frontier Motors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGG25K781125454
Stock: C2230A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $6,995
2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500206,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MJ Traders Limited - Garfield / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGG29C281224489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,900
2009 GMC Savana Cargo 150096,390 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
SPECIALTY ALL WHEEL DRIVE VAN AWD GMC Savana Cargo Van! Low Miles - 1-OWNER - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - 4-Doors- Rear Doors on each side of van, along with smaller hinged access door on right rear. SPECIALTY UPFIT is OVER 20K new! Use as equipped, or modify to your needs! Stainless steel bins with stainless cargo doors, Ducted rear heat and A/C, Built in Drains, Specialty lighting in each compartment, Bulkhead and much more! Excellent Condition Inside and Out! FULLY SERVICED.... NEW FRONT AXLE SHAFT - NEW REAR BRAKE PADS - NEW BATTERY. Detailed and Ready to Go!! Call TODAY to confirm availability! PH: 651-464-1910 Koppy Motors is proud to have been awarded a Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2019! We have also been accredited members of the BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU since 2005, and proud to have an A+ Rating! We provide a free 'Auto check' Vehicle History report for any vehicle. Many of our vehicles have factory warranty remaining with extended warranties available for purchase. Our finance department is one of the best in the Forest Lake, Hinckley & Mpls/St. Paul area. We are a preferred dealer with a variety of lenders. We work with all types of customers, whatever their credit rating. Koppy Motors is a locally, family-owned business, and the Koppy Motor's name has been trusted in the auto business since 1936. For over 25 years, Koppy Motors has satisfied thousands of customers, locally and worldwide!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTFH154991180493
Stock: 12897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- $16,588
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 1500107,746 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2010 GMC Savana Cargo AWD-->One-Owner bulkhead Vinyl interior !! This One-Owner GMC van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM stereo daytime running lights auto headlights tilt wheel info center bulkhead rear bins ladder rack & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTUHAD44A1143137
Stock: 5143x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995
2010 GMC Savana Cargo 3500124,852 milesDelivery available*
Stella Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT2GUDG7A1165784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,480
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 1500122,429 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2011 GMC Savana Cargo AWD-->One-Owner bulkhead Cloth interior !! This One-Owner GMC van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM stereo daytime running lights auto headlights tilt wheel info center bulkhead rear bins cloth interior & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTS8AF46B1113191
Stock: 5046x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,986
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 1500137,796 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2011 GMC Savana Dual Door Cargo AWD-->One-Owner Dual Cargo Doors Rear Heat & Air !! This One-Owner GMC van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM stereo daytime running lights auto headlights tilt wheel info center bulkhead rear bins cloth interior power mirrors remote start keyless entry custom wheels power windows power locks & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTS8AF47B1171584
Stock: 5163x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,571
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 2500123,648 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee*** You win! Where are you going to stumble upon a nicer Van at this price? Nowhere, because we've already looked to make sure**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FBG2B1181294
Stock: 181294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $7,595
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 3500187,297 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MJ Traders Limited - Garfield / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTZ7TCGXB1145797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500115,543 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Auto Buy - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTZ7TCB7C1126890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,337
2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500137,331 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Family Trucks and Vans - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTZ7UBA5C1126319
Certified Pre-Owned: No