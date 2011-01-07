Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

Nice van ready for work. Has ICE cold AC, automatic transmission and plenty of room for all of your equipment. Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: NM0LS7DN2BT045736

Stock: 045736

Certified Pre-Owned: No

