Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    106,993 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,495

    $837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    119,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,999

    $722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    117,655 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    46,426 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,291

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    105,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,331

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    194,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    185,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    145,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,245

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    106,588 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    174,509 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    130,760 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    92,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,997

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Premium in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Premium

    121,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    124,496 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Premium

    140,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,977

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    103,914 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,284

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    126,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,300

    $2,272 Below Market
    Details

Poor performer
elevatorman79,07/01/2011
Handles well at slow speeds but be careful at high speeds a quick lane change could be a problem . If you dont need the hight this is not a vehicle for you I am still not sure how to use the interior hight for anything. The biggest problem is the horse power . I have to tach 6500 rpm in the first 3 gears in order to enter the parkway at 40 mph . From a standing start it is the slowest vehicle I have ever driven . I drive alone and only cary 300 lbs of tools and supplies . I have 5000 miles on it and its not getting any better .
