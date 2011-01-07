Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect for Sale Near Me
645 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 106,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,495$837 Below Market
- 119,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$722 Below Market
- 117,655 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 46,426 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,291
- 105,674 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,331
- 194,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 185,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
- 145,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,245
- 106,588 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995
- 174,509 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- 130,760 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499
- 92,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,997
- 121,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499
- 124,496 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
- 140,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,977
- 103,914 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,284
- 126,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,300$2,272 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Transit Connect searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Transit Connect
Read recent reviews for the Ford Transit Connect
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.511 Reviews
Report abuse
elevatorman79,07/01/2011
Handles well at slow speeds but be careful at high speeds a quick lane change could be a problem . If you dont need the hight this is not a vehicle for you I am still not sure how to use the interior hight for anything. The biggest problem is the horse power . I have to tach 6500 rpm in the first 3 gears in order to enter the parkway at 40 mph . From a standing start it is the slowest vehicle I have ever driven . I drive alone and only cary 300 lbs of tools and supplies . I have 5000 miles on it and its not getting any better .
Related Ford Transit Connect info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW X1 2016
- Used Audi S3 2017
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Kia Sedona 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017
- Used Audi S5 2015
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2016
- Used Audi Q5 2013
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Nissan Sentra 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2014
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2013
- Used Honda Insight 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2010
- Used Audi Q7 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT
- Used Lexus UX 200
- Used Buick Cascada
- Used Lexus IS 250 C
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Lexus NX 300h
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman
- Used Buick Park Avenue
- Used Honda Civic del Sol
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Lexus IS 350 C
- Used Audi A4 allroad
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Fargo ND
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Indianapolis IN
- Used Ford Expedition Woodbridge VA
- Used Ford Expedition Boston MA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid West Palm Beach FL
- Used Ford Thunderbird York PA
- Used Ford Flex Lexington KY
- Used Ford Focus ST Fort Worth TX
- Used Ford E-Series Van Colorado Springs CO
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Richmond VA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 GLS-Class
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE