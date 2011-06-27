Estimated values
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,513
|$9,297
|$11,393
|Clean
|$6,256
|$8,926
|$10,890
|Average
|$5,740
|$8,185
|$9,884
|Rough
|$5,225
|$7,443
|$8,879
Estimated values
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,668
|$13,309
|$16,065
|Clean
|$9,285
|$12,778
|$15,356
|Average
|$8,520
|$11,716
|$13,938
|Rough
|$7,755
|$10,655
|$12,520
Estimated values
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,017
|$9,616
|$11,586
|Clean
|$6,739
|$9,233
|$11,074
|Average
|$6,184
|$8,466
|$10,052
|Rough
|$5,629
|$7,699
|$9,029
Estimated values
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,268
|$12,758
|$15,400
|Clean
|$8,901
|$12,249
|$14,720
|Average
|$8,168
|$11,231
|$13,361
|Rough
|$7,434
|$10,214
|$12,001
Estimated values
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,431
|$14,107
|$16,900
|Clean
|$10,018
|$13,544
|$16,154
|Average
|$9,193
|$12,419
|$14,663
|Rough
|$8,367
|$11,294
|$13,171
Estimated values
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,790
|$9,347
|$11,284
|Clean
|$6,522
|$8,974
|$10,786
|Average
|$5,984
|$8,229
|$9,790
|Rough
|$5,447
|$7,483
|$8,794
Estimated values
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,981
|$13,740
|$16,586
|Clean
|$9,586
|$13,192
|$15,854
|Average
|$8,796
|$12,096
|$14,390
|Rough
|$8,006
|$11,000
|$12,926
Estimated values
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,479
|$7,834
|$9,607
|Clean
|$5,262
|$7,522
|$9,183
|Average
|$4,829
|$6,897
|$8,335
|Rough
|$4,395
|$6,272
|$7,487
Estimated values
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,042
|$8,317
|$10,040
|Clean
|$5,803
|$7,986
|$9,597
|Average
|$5,325
|$7,322
|$8,711
|Rough
|$4,846
|$6,659
|$7,825
Estimated values
2011 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,553
|$8,998
|$10,851
|Clean
|$6,294
|$8,639
|$10,372
|Average
|$5,775
|$7,922
|$9,414
|Rough
|$5,257
|$7,204
|$8,457