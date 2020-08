Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia

Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2006 GMC Savana G3500 RWD 4-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 2 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Custom Vinyl Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Smoker's Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 2006 GMC Savana G3500

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Upgraded Engine, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTHG35U461139062

Stock: 134371A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-31-2019