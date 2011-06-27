Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,275
|$11,174
|$13,246
|Clean
|$7,832
|$10,559
|$12,492
|Average
|$6,946
|$9,328
|$10,985
|Rough
|$6,059
|$8,098
|$9,478
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XL Fleet 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,028
|$9,476
|$11,226
|Clean
|$6,651
|$8,955
|$10,587
|Average
|$5,899
|$7,911
|$9,309
|Rough
|$5,146
|$6,867
|$8,032
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,494
|$8,636
|$10,168
|Clean
|$6,146
|$8,161
|$9,590
|Average
|$5,451
|$7,210
|$8,432
|Rough
|$4,755
|$6,259
|$7,275
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XL Fleet 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,152
|$10,639
|$12,420
|Clean
|$7,715
|$10,053
|$11,713
|Average
|$6,842
|$8,881
|$10,300
|Rough
|$5,969
|$7,710
|$8,886
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,112
|$10,756
|$12,648
|Clean
|$7,677
|$10,164
|$11,929
|Average
|$6,808
|$8,980
|$10,489
|Rough
|$5,940
|$7,795
|$9,050
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,696
|$10,582
|$12,641
|Clean
|$7,284
|$9,999
|$11,922
|Average
|$6,460
|$8,834
|$10,483
|Rough
|$5,636
|$7,668
|$9,045
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,720
|$12,917
|$15,203
|Clean
|$9,199
|$12,206
|$14,338
|Average
|$8,158
|$10,783
|$12,608
|Rough
|$7,117
|$9,361
|$10,878
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,401
|$12,455
|$14,640
|Clean
|$8,898
|$11,770
|$13,807
|Average
|$7,891
|$10,398
|$12,141
|Rough
|$6,884
|$9,026
|$10,475
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,107
|$8,209
|$9,713
|Clean
|$5,780
|$7,757
|$9,160
|Average
|$5,126
|$6,853
|$8,055
|Rough
|$4,472
|$5,949
|$6,950
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,948
|$10,734
|$12,725
|Clean
|$7,523
|$10,143
|$12,001
|Average
|$6,671
|$8,961
|$10,553
|Rough
|$5,820
|$7,779
|$9,105
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,137
|$10,704
|$12,542
|Clean
|$7,701
|$10,115
|$11,828
|Average
|$6,829
|$8,936
|$10,401
|Rough
|$5,958
|$7,757
|$8,974