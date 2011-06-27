  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,275$11,174$13,246
Clean$7,832$10,559$12,492
Average$6,946$9,328$10,985
Rough$6,059$8,098$9,478
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XL Fleet 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,028$9,476$11,226
Clean$6,651$8,955$10,587
Average$5,899$7,911$9,309
Rough$5,146$6,867$8,032
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,494$8,636$10,168
Clean$6,146$8,161$9,590
Average$5,451$7,210$8,432
Rough$4,755$6,259$7,275
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XL Fleet 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,152$10,639$12,420
Clean$7,715$10,053$11,713
Average$6,842$8,881$10,300
Rough$5,969$7,710$8,886
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,112$10,756$12,648
Clean$7,677$10,164$11,929
Average$6,808$8,980$10,489
Rough$5,940$7,795$9,050
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,696$10,582$12,641
Clean$7,284$9,999$11,922
Average$6,460$8,834$10,483
Rough$5,636$7,668$9,045
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,720$12,917$15,203
Clean$9,199$12,206$14,338
Average$8,158$10,783$12,608
Rough$7,117$9,361$10,878
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,401$12,455$14,640
Clean$8,898$11,770$13,807
Average$7,891$10,398$12,141
Rough$6,884$9,026$10,475
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,107$8,209$9,713
Clean$5,780$7,757$9,160
Average$5,126$6,853$8,055
Rough$4,472$5,949$6,950
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,948$10,734$12,725
Clean$7,523$10,143$12,001
Average$6,671$8,961$10,553
Rough$5,820$7,779$9,105
Estimated values
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,137$10,704$12,542
Clean$7,701$10,115$11,828
Average$6,829$8,936$10,401
Rough$5,958$7,757$8,974
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,780 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,757 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,780 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,757 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,780 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,757 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ford Ranger ranges from $4,472 to $9,713, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.