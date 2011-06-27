Used 2011 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

2011 XLT Supercab 4 cyl/manual gene2 , 02/12/2011 50 of 52 people found this review helpful Traded my 2001 Ranger regular cab in for a 2010 Mustang GT. Once the novelty wore off, I missed my old Ranger so much that I traded the Mustang for a new Ranger. Nothin' fancy - easy to understand/operate controls, great big windows for tremendous visibility, very stable and comfortable ride, nice turn radius for parking lot ops, and 25 MPG with only 800 miles on this new truck. Although the 4 cylinder engine won't let you win any drag races, it's certainly enough power to get around town and accelerate to highway speeds safely. Great 5 speed manual transmission and clutch. Perfectly sized truck; easy to get into and out of. Perfect bed height for loading/unloading cargo. Report Abuse

New 2011 Ranger owner jmmtn , 01/07/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Can't speak from experience yet. I have been driving 02 Explorer for 8 years and love it. I like the excellent ride, handling, braking, and feel of this new Ranger. I have driven my son's Tacoma and I fail to see the inferior handling and braking of the Ranger spoken about in the Edmunds review. It has Sirius Radio,MP3, PW,PDL, so I don't see the deficit here either. I also don't look to a truck for sports car performance. The criticisms I have mainly read are mostly superflous fluff. So they haven't changed the styling. BFD! I look for a truck to haul/tow my stuff reliably through 0 degree weather 30 miles from nowhere and not guzzle gas. I think the Ranger will work for me. Report Abuse

Same old design, love it Natick73 , 11/08/2010 58 of 63 people found this review helpful Ranger gets a bad rap because the design doesn't change much from year to year. My previous vehicle was a one owner 1999 ranger (me) with 367,000 miles on it. Used synthetic oil the life of the vehicle and never had to replace even a valve cover gasket. The Ranger is a fun vehicle and extremely reliable. Go ahead and spend more money, but you will be overpaying. Report Abuse

Keep on trucking! crimsoncoasty1 , 07/02/2015 SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my second Ranger and I love it. I'm a Ford guy and had a 2007 King Ranch F-150 with all the bells and whistles and it was time to get back to the basics. I owned a 96 Ranger Sport V6 and missed my "little" red truck. The reliability, compact workhorse is all I ever needed. The gas mileage is better compared to the V8 Triton and its nimbleness is perfect to whip it anywhere I want. The 4x4 keeps me out of jambs and the upkeep is easy compared to Abilene Kimg Ranch leather. I love it! Report Abuse