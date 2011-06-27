Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,070
|$1,610
|$1,899
|Clean
|$957
|$1,440
|$1,699
|Average
|$730
|$1,100
|$1,299
|Rough
|$504
|$760
|$899
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$1,914
|$2,247
|Clean
|$1,158
|$1,712
|$2,010
|Average
|$884
|$1,307
|$1,536
|Rough
|$610
|$903
|$1,063
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,356
|$2,151
|$2,577
|Clean
|$1,213
|$1,924
|$2,306
|Average
|$926
|$1,469
|$1,762
|Rough
|$639
|$1,015
|$1,219
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$2,106
|$2,523
|Clean
|$1,187
|$1,883
|$2,257
|Average
|$906
|$1,439
|$1,725
|Rough
|$625
|$994
|$1,194
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,774
|$3,417
|Clean
|$1,410
|$2,481
|$3,057
|Average
|$1,076
|$1,895
|$2,337
|Rough
|$742
|$1,309
|$1,617
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,760
|$2,119
|Clean
|$977
|$1,574
|$1,896
|Average
|$746
|$1,202
|$1,449
|Rough
|$515
|$831
|$1,003
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,626
|$3,238
|Clean
|$1,328
|$2,349
|$2,897
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,794
|$2,214
|Rough
|$699
|$1,239
|$1,532
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,273
|$1,764
|$2,028
|Clean
|$1,138
|$1,577
|$1,814
|Average
|$868
|$1,205
|$1,387
|Rough
|$599
|$832
|$959
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,044
|$1,575
|$1,860
|Clean
|$934
|$1,409
|$1,664
|Average
|$713
|$1,076
|$1,272
|Rough
|$492
|$743
|$880
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,732
|$2,075
|Clean
|$977
|$1,549
|$1,857
|Average
|$746
|$1,183
|$1,419
|Rough
|$515
|$817
|$982
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,227
|$1,819
|$2,137
|Clean
|$1,097
|$1,627
|$1,912
|Average
|$838
|$1,243
|$1,462
|Rough
|$578
|$858
|$1,011
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,910
|$2,378
|Clean
|$931
|$1,709
|$2,127
|Average
|$710
|$1,305
|$1,626
|Rough
|$490
|$901
|$1,125
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,089
|$1,924
|$2,372
|Clean
|$974
|$1,721
|$2,122
|Average
|$744
|$1,314
|$1,622
|Rough
|$513
|$908
|$1,122
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,397
|$2,526
|$3,132
|Clean
|$1,249
|$2,259
|$2,802
|Average
|$953
|$1,725
|$2,142
|Rough
|$658
|$1,192
|$1,482
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,673
|$2,773
|$3,363
|Clean
|$1,496
|$2,480
|$3,009
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,894
|$2,300
|Rough
|$788
|$1,309
|$1,591
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$945
|$1,464
|$1,744
|Clean
|$845
|$1,310
|$1,560
|Average
|$645
|$1,000
|$1,192
|Rough
|$445
|$691
|$825
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,147
|$1,915
|$2,327
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,713
|$2,082
|Average
|$783
|$1,308
|$1,591
|Rough
|$540
|$904
|$1,101
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,552
|$3,058
|Clean
|$1,439
|$2,282
|$2,735
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,743
|$2,091
|Rough
|$758
|$1,204
|$1,447
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$912
|$1,690
|$2,108
|Clean
|$815
|$1,512
|$1,886
|Average
|$622
|$1,155
|$1,442
|Rough
|$429
|$798
|$997
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,441
|$2,969
|Clean
|$1,305
|$2,183
|$2,656
|Average
|$996
|$1,668
|$2,030
|Rough
|$687
|$1,152
|$1,404
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,975
|$2,398
|Clean
|$1,062
|$1,766
|$2,145
|Average
|$811
|$1,349
|$1,640
|Rough
|$559
|$932
|$1,134
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,005
|$1,800
|$2,228
|Clean
|$898
|$1,610
|$1,993
|Average
|$686
|$1,229
|$1,523
|Rough
|$473
|$849
|$1,054
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,184
|$2,141
|$2,655
|Clean
|$1,059
|$1,915
|$2,375
|Average
|$808
|$1,462
|$1,816
|Rough
|$558
|$1,010
|$1,256
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$2,542
|$3,137
|Clean
|$1,281
|$2,273
|$2,806
|Average
|$978
|$1,736
|$2,145
|Rough
|$675
|$1,199
|$1,484