Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,070$1,610$1,899
Clean$957$1,440$1,699
Average$730$1,100$1,299
Rough$504$760$899
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,295$1,914$2,247
Clean$1,158$1,712$2,010
Average$884$1,307$1,536
Rough$610$903$1,063
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,356$2,151$2,577
Clean$1,213$1,924$2,306
Average$926$1,469$1,762
Rough$639$1,015$1,219
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,328$2,106$2,523
Clean$1,187$1,883$2,257
Average$906$1,439$1,725
Rough$625$994$1,194
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,577$2,774$3,417
Clean$1,410$2,481$3,057
Average$1,076$1,895$2,337
Rough$742$1,309$1,617
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,093$1,760$2,119
Clean$977$1,574$1,896
Average$746$1,202$1,449
Rough$515$831$1,003
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,485$2,626$3,238
Clean$1,328$2,349$2,897
Average$1,013$1,794$2,214
Rough$699$1,239$1,532
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,273$1,764$2,028
Clean$1,138$1,577$1,814
Average$868$1,205$1,387
Rough$599$832$959
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,044$1,575$1,860
Clean$934$1,409$1,664
Average$713$1,076$1,272
Rough$492$743$880
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,093$1,732$2,075
Clean$977$1,549$1,857
Average$746$1,183$1,419
Rough$515$817$982
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,227$1,819$2,137
Clean$1,097$1,627$1,912
Average$838$1,243$1,462
Rough$578$858$1,011
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,041$1,910$2,378
Clean$931$1,709$2,127
Average$710$1,305$1,626
Rough$490$901$1,125
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,089$1,924$2,372
Clean$974$1,721$2,122
Average$744$1,314$1,622
Rough$513$908$1,122
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,397$2,526$3,132
Clean$1,249$2,259$2,802
Average$953$1,725$2,142
Rough$658$1,192$1,482
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,673$2,773$3,363
Clean$1,496$2,480$3,009
Average$1,142$1,894$2,300
Rough$788$1,309$1,591
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$945$1,464$1,744
Clean$845$1,310$1,560
Average$645$1,000$1,192
Rough$445$691$825
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,147$1,915$2,327
Clean$1,026$1,713$2,082
Average$783$1,308$1,591
Rough$540$904$1,101
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,609$2,552$3,058
Clean$1,439$2,282$2,735
Average$1,098$1,743$2,091
Rough$758$1,204$1,447
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$912$1,690$2,108
Clean$815$1,512$1,886
Average$622$1,155$1,442
Rough$429$798$997
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,459$2,441$2,969
Clean$1,305$2,183$2,656
Average$996$1,668$2,030
Rough$687$1,152$1,404
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$1,975$2,398
Clean$1,062$1,766$2,145
Average$811$1,349$1,640
Rough$559$932$1,134
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,005$1,800$2,228
Clean$898$1,610$1,993
Average$686$1,229$1,523
Rough$473$849$1,054
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,184$2,141$2,655
Clean$1,059$1,915$2,375
Average$808$1,462$1,816
Rough$558$1,010$1,256
Estimated values
1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,433$2,542$3,137
Clean$1,281$2,273$2,806
Average$978$1,736$2,145
Rough$675$1,199$1,484
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,549 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,549 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,549 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Ford Ranger ranges from $515 to $2,075, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.