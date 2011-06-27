Used 1998 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

Best Truck Ford Produced! nbrookshire , 02/07/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this truck Brand New in 1998 with 3 miles on the truck. I have wrecked the truck 12 times, flipped it twice and it has over 600k miles on it and still runs strong. I have repaired the truck each time it has been wrecked. When Ford says Built TOUGH they mean it. My little ranger is Built Tough. I have an extra engine in my basement if ever needed. I would not trade , sell, or EVEN GIVE away my little ranger. I LOVE my little truck. This little truck gets GREAT gas mileage as well. The only mechanical issue I have had is replacing the Clutch. I go through clutches quickly. But overall Best truck Ford Made!!! Report Abuse

1998 Ford Ranger 4x4 good truck , 04/28/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Has been a good truck. Have not had any problems engine wise or with the transmisson. Body and paint have held up really well. 3.0 v6 is under powered for the truck. Report Abuse

yeah I got one fordward , 05/13/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful well actually mine is XLT RWD Automatic. I have 162,500 miles on a 1998. Had ball joints put on, 2 thermostats, 3 sepentine belts, distributor synchronizer, 3 sets of plugs and wires, air throttle control valve, , it,s been in two wrecks, replaced 3 windshields, replaced front rotors, rear drums, AC leaks tried to repair, have to recharge Freon every two years, 4 sets or tires, 3 batteries, ReplacedFuel pump(in gas tank), replaced Catalytic Converter,I average about $1000 a year in repairs on the truck. But it's still going strong after 15 years. (knock on wood) Paid $18000(new) for it in 1998. But it's worth about $30000 to me ha ha. Report Abuse

Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 Starman1950 , 02/19/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is probably one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. EXCEPTION--- front brakes. Right front brake has had serious mechanical problems for the 2nd time now...#1 warranty #2 will be out of pocket. I will be no doubt replacing the rotor, pads and God knows what else. Report Abuse