Used 2017 Kia Forte for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    17,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,499

    $3,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    11,714 miles
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $1,711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    11,630 miles
    Great Deal

    $11,299

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    14,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,484

    $4,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte S in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Forte S

    12,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,999

    $2,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte S in Black
    certified

    2017 Kia Forte S

    11,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,961

    $3,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte S in Red
    used

    2017 Kia Forte S

    31,317 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,639

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    30,467 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,227

    $2,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    25,727 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,900

    $3,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    27,600 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $1,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte EX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Forte EX

    18,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,199

    $2,239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    26,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,206

    $1,897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte S in Black
    certified

    2017 Kia Forte S

    53,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,980

    $3,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    93,455 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,980

    $2,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    19,217 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $2,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte EX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Forte EX

    20,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,439

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    36,404 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,840

    $1,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    45,203 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,841 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,716 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Forte

Read recent reviews for the Kia Forte
Overall Consumer Rating
4.151 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
  • 5
    (51%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (10%)
My second Forte
Forte Pro,11/15/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Bought a 2010 Forte LX (5 speeds manual) back in 2010. 160K miles later, I had to trade it in for a 2017 Forte LX (manual 6 speeds). What an improvement ! First of all, not one problem, itch or snooze on my previous Kia. Never opened the hood. All oil changes done by professionals. I already had great mpg, but this new one ? Even better. Manual says 32 city/39 Highway. I get 41 city/45 Highway. Of course, my commute (120 miles per day - 20% city and 80% Thruway) is pretty much on flat road (no hills) and the temperatures are constantly over 40 degrees. Good dry conditions. Speed of 70-75 mph when Tach read 2,750 rpm. This car purrs and swallows the miles one by one. Comfort is what you can expect from a "small" car. Everything being new, you need some time to get used to it, or for the car to get used to you. Now, odd enough, no spare tire nor donut in the back trunk. Just some kind of fix-your-flat-yourself-kit with a plug-in pump (and patch?), enough for 50 miles to get to a station (?).The dash boards illuminates nicely and I still have not figured out why the outside temperature reading starts flashing when it get under 40 degrees F (or everytime it drops under 30, 20 etc...). Acceleration is nice, although there seem to be a soft spot when starting in 1st gear which obliges you to push and reach 4,000 rpm or shift into second very quickly. The sound is definitely not premium. Automatic windows is a nice upgrade from my previous Kia and the electronic lock/unlock is also a nice addition. I hope to have it last a long time. From previous experience, it will. Update after owning this Forte for 7 Months: Winter is over. No special tires, just the ones this car came with and no problem on the snow (and God knows that Rochester, NY, can have plenty of it). No sliding. Really happy about the mileage per gallon. Constantly hitting the 47.5 mpg, although this little car doesn't seem to like the rain (or the cold). At 2,500 rpm, on highway, you should easily get 50 mpg without pushing your gears too much (of course, no extra weight/passengers/luggage). Still a "dead spot" when starting in 1st gear and I suspect a "bad" electronic distribution, but not enough to put that car through computer testings. So far so good. Reliable it is. A year has passed. Mileage per gallon is still the same 47-48 miles per gallon, although I suspect that this will change with the cold weather coming. Still, no problem and hood is staying closed (besides oil changes done by pros). Still very happy with the purchase. Update - Dec 1st, 2018 Still very good car. Roughly 52K on it. No more long and evening long commutes (120 miles total). Found employment much closer to home (3 miles). Of course it changes my gas consumption. It dropped from 47 miles/gal to 32/34 mpg. Still one full tank will last a month. It is a very economical car. No problems with brakes. Put the car at the Dealership for its 50K miles inspections and even after a couple hoses were changed (they looked like they could have lasted longer), and this car's engine looked like a diamond. Again, if you're looking for no frills - no super gadgets, economical, safe... This is the car to own. Update June 2019. Forte still running strong. I will not change my ratings from last update. I still didn't open the hood. This is the car to own (great price, not expensive to maintain). December 2019 I want to write a negative update so bad, just to balance my enthusiastic mood of the past, but I can't. Still working and I still have to open the hood. No "engine light" at all. (Maybe that bulb is burnt). I am so please that I actually bought a KIA Sportage 2018 for my wife.
Report abuse
