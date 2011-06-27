Used 2017 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews
TRASHY TRANSMISSION! Shift Away from the Focus!
I bought my 2017 Focus SEL in June of 2017. It's a pretty little car with a sporty feel and solid gas mileage, though it was an adjustment for me coming out of a Fusion. I was pretty happy with my car for a year, then everything went to hell in a handbasket! I took my car in for slipping transmission in June of 2018, they replaced the clutch. I drove it on a 1000+ mile road trip in June, then again in late July. By September, it was back at the dealership for transmission problems and rough idle. They replaced the clutch AGAIN and had the nerve to tell me that the transmission only has problems in hot climates! Guess they think all women are totally ignorant about cars. They also...get this...replaced the bushings on the motor mounts, which they said were the problem with the rough idle. So far, the rough idle has not reappeared, so the motor mounts may have been the problem. BUT...at just under 36,000 miles??? WHERE are these parts coming from, the salvage yard? I'm really disgusted with this car, primarily because Ford KNOWINGLY continues to put this trashy transmission in the Focus. They obviously don't care AT ALL about their loyal customers. Have they forgotten that there ARE other car manufacturers? So, this is the nail in the coffin of my relationship with Ford...I have had my car back for less than 2 weeks and already it's back to its' same transmission antics. Please, think twice...think 10 times...before buying a Focus with an automatic/manual mess of a transmission.
clutch issues 2017 ford focus
I bought the top of the line Ford Focus. Had a 2015 Ford Focus and had clutch issues. Decided to upgrade because of the clutch issues ( class action lawsuit is present on 2013-2016) I was assured the 2017 had a different clutch system. I was lied to. I now will be bringing the car back to the dealer again for the same issue. Ford never fixed the issue and still selling faulty clutches in their new cars. I will now never buy a Ford. I thought I was buying an American Car, do your research! It will cost thousands of dollars to get it fixed if not under warranty.
Nice but.....!!!
Purchased a 2017 Ford Focus with 3k mikes on the odometer. A month later the transmission began to shudder violently. It was addressed under warranty. 6 months later the transmission still shudders at certain speeds while up shifting. Heard that transmission can get locked up. Traded the vehicle.
Beware of transmission issues.
This car has essentially a manual transmission that shifts via computer. The Focus has been plagued by transmission problems, and the dealer probably will not inform of you of this fact prior to purchase. I found out about my transmission when I noticed rough shifting and took it in for service.
Promised no issues with a 2017, yet it does!
I had a focus hatchback 2014 and had horrible clutch problems which took Ford over a year to fix. They ended up putting a new clutch in. I felt the car was a lemon and was scared to commute with it so I traded it with 64k miles on it for a 2017 Focus SE. I didn't want another Focus after the issues I had with the 2014. Well at 31k a little over a year of having the car, I had to take it in because the car would shake when shifting or slowing down plus it was dripping oil. (puddle on my garage floor). The dealer had it about a week and told me they had to replace the clutch. (Same as the 2014) So I let them know how upset I was because this is why I didn't want to buy another focus. I was assured when I purchased the "17 I would not have the problems the '14 had. WRONG! This week at 32k my car is going back into the Ford dealer to be repaired because it is now shifting before it should and is very noisy and sluggish when it does so. After having a tech in the car to see what I was talking about they said they may have to replace part of the exhaust. The car only has 32K on it. I am not happy at all. The only positive is the gas mileage. I get about 36 in the summer commuting. Which is way better then the Fusion I has in 2011 but so many more headaches. The car handles the snow amazing for a front wheel drive but only after installing snow tires. This may be my last Ford ever. Not happy with them at all.
