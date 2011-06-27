Used 2017 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews

TRASHY TRANSMISSION! Shift Away from the Focus! Regina W , 10/04/2018 SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 63 of 63 people found this review helpful I bought my 2017 Focus SEL in June of 2017. It's a pretty little car with a sporty feel and solid gas mileage, though it was an adjustment for me coming out of a Fusion. I was pretty happy with my car for a year, then everything went to hell in a handbasket! I took my car in for slipping transmission in June of 2018, they replaced the clutch. I drove it on a 1000+ mile road trip in June, then again in late July. By September, it was back at the dealership for transmission problems and rough idle. They replaced the clutch AGAIN and had the nerve to tell me that the transmission only has problems in hot climates! Guess they think all women are totally ignorant about cars. They also...get this...replaced the bushings on the motor mounts, which they said were the problem with the rough idle. So far, the rough idle has not reappeared, so the motor mounts may have been the problem. BUT...at just under 36,000 miles??? WHERE are these parts coming from, the salvage yard? I'm really disgusted with this car, primarily because Ford KNOWINGLY continues to put this trashy transmission in the Focus. They obviously don't care AT ALL about their loyal customers. Have they forgotten that there ARE other car manufacturers? So, this is the nail in the coffin of my relationship with Ford...I have had my car back for less than 2 weeks and already it's back to its' same transmission antics. Please, think twice...think 10 times...before buying a Focus with an automatic/manual mess of a transmission. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

clutch issues 2017 ford focus LHW , 09/04/2018 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought the top of the line Ford Focus. Had a 2015 Ford Focus and had clutch issues. Decided to upgrade because of the clutch issues ( class action lawsuit is present on 2013-2016) I was assured the 2017 had a different clutch system. I was lied to. I now will be bringing the car back to the dealer again for the same issue. Ford never fixed the issue and still selling faulty clutches in their new cars. I will now never buy a Ford. I thought I was buying an American Car, do your research! It will cost thousands of dollars to get it fixed if not under warranty.

Nice but.....!!! Andy , 08/26/2018 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2017 Ford Focus with 3k mikes on the odometer. A month later the transmission began to shudder violently. It was addressed under warranty. 6 months later the transmission still shudders at certain speeds while up shifting. Heard that transmission can get locked up. Traded the vehicle.

Beware of transmission issues. Amy , 11/05/2018 SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This car has essentially a manual transmission that shifts via computer. The Focus has been plagued by transmission problems, and the dealer probably will not inform of you of this fact prior to purchase. I found out about my transmission when I noticed rough shifting and took it in for service.