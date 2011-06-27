Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Diesel is Reliable and More
Truck has now been used 10 years and people still tell me it looks great and they have no idea it is that old. I pull horse trailers and it is great for that even on mountain roads. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a fantastic truck experience.
Highly Recommend this truck to anybody!
I own a 2000 F250 V10 Crew Cab. I bought the truck back in 2005 with 31,000 on it. I bought the truck to pull trailers. The smallest trailer I pull with it weighs about 5,000lb. the largest is 22,000lb. fully loaded. It does awesome. I get about 10 mpg. pulling the largest trailer at 65mph. That's pretty dang good. The truck has almost 130,000 on it now with only a couple small maintenace things. I've had to put shocks, brakes, surpentine belt, and tires on it. I constantly get compliments from people saying how nice looking the truck is. The truck does awesome off road too. We consistantly get 12-20 inch snows around here in the winter time and the truck gets around awesome. Way to go Ford!
Working Ford
We have owned our Working Ford to haul landscape equipment up mountains. Strong, Reliable. We hauled our home to Vegas and now driving it on the beach and recreational with our kayaks and to go fishing. We Love Ford Trucks, always owned them. One of the few investments that have turned out good for us "middle Class" folks!
2000 F-250 4x4 SC Lariat sb 7.3, 3.55
I bought this truck off the first owner back in 2006 with 100k. I paid $14k for it. It is an amazing vehicle, with fit, finish and power. The paint is nicer then my new cars, no rust, no scratches, no dents. It now has 150k. I have done usual maintenance, water pump, fluids, brakes, tires. I HIGHLY recommend this vehicle. My only regret is that I didn't buy the Crew Cab dually, because then I could tow a HOUSE.
One Awesome Truck
Upgraded from a f-150 what a change this is what driving a truck should feel like 7.3 P.S.D. great motor pulls anything you can hook it to. Exhaust, intake and, chip make it a whole new truck. Couldn't be happier with a vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge