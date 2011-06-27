Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Diesel is Reliable and More Lee Lomax , 06/09/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Truck has now been used 10 years and people still tell me it looks great and they have no idea it is that old. I pull horse trailers and it is great for that even on mountain roads. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a fantastic truck experience. Report Abuse

Highly Recommend this truck to anybody! dogdude , 04/15/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I own a 2000 F250 V10 Crew Cab. I bought the truck back in 2005 with 31,000 on it. I bought the truck to pull trailers. The smallest trailer I pull with it weighs about 5,000lb. the largest is 22,000lb. fully loaded. It does awesome. I get about 10 mpg. pulling the largest trailer at 65mph. That's pretty dang good. The truck has almost 130,000 on it now with only a couple small maintenace things. I've had to put shocks, brakes, surpentine belt, and tires on it. I constantly get compliments from people saying how nice looking the truck is. The truck does awesome off road too. We consistantly get 12-20 inch snows around here in the winter time and the truck gets around awesome. Way to go Ford!

Working Ford Luv OurFrd Trks :-) , 08/02/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We have owned our Working Ford to haul landscape equipment up mountains. Strong, Reliable. We hauled our home to Vegas and now driving it on the beach and recreational with our kayaks and to go fishing. We Love Ford Trucks, always owned them. One of the few investments that have turned out good for us "middle Class" folks!

2000 F-250 4x4 SC Lariat sb 7.3, 3.55 justbrilliant , 10/01/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck off the first owner back in 2006 with 100k. I paid $14k for it. It is an amazing vehicle, with fit, finish and power. The paint is nicer then my new cars, no rust, no scratches, no dents. It now has 150k. I have done usual maintenance, water pump, fluids, brakes, tires. I HIGHLY recommend this vehicle. My only regret is that I didn't buy the Crew Cab dually, because then I could tow a HOUSE.