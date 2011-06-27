Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,718
|$4,247
|$5,022
|Clean
|$2,432
|$3,800
|$4,504
|Average
|$1,859
|$2,905
|$3,469
|Rough
|$1,287
|$2,011
|$2,434
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,333
|$3,760
|$4,485
|Clean
|$2,088
|$3,364
|$4,023
|Average
|$1,596
|$2,572
|$3,098
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,780
|$2,174
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,401
|$5,314
|$6,282
|Clean
|$3,043
|$4,754
|$5,635
|Average
|$2,327
|$3,635
|$4,340
|Rough
|$1,611
|$2,516
|$3,045
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,583
|$2,488
|$2,946
|Clean
|$1,416
|$2,226
|$2,643
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,702
|$2,035
|Rough
|$750
|$1,178
|$1,428
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,980
|$3,294
|$3,963
|Clean
|$1,772
|$2,947
|$3,554
|Average
|$1,355
|$2,253
|$2,737
|Rough
|$938
|$1,560
|$1,920
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,277
|$5,097
|$6,019
|Clean
|$2,932
|$4,560
|$5,399
|Average
|$2,242
|$3,487
|$4,158
|Rough
|$1,552
|$2,413
|$2,917
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,732
|$4,208
|$4,954
|Clean
|$2,444
|$3,765
|$4,443
|Average
|$1,869
|$2,878
|$3,422
|Rough
|$1,294
|$1,992
|$2,401
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,236
|$3,443
|$4,054
|Clean
|$2,000
|$3,081
|$3,636
|Average
|$1,530
|$2,356
|$2,800
|Rough
|$1,059
|$1,630
|$1,965
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,143
|$6,471
|$7,652
|Clean
|$3,706
|$5,790
|$6,863
|Average
|$2,834
|$4,427
|$5,286
|Rough
|$1,962
|$3,064
|$3,708
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,537
|$3,963
|$4,686
|Clean
|$2,270
|$3,546
|$4,203
|Average
|$1,736
|$2,711
|$3,237
|Rough
|$1,201
|$1,877
|$2,271
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,039
|$4,435
|$5,138
|Clean
|$2,719
|$3,968
|$4,608
|Average
|$2,079
|$3,034
|$3,549
|Rough
|$1,439
|$2,100
|$2,490
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$3,723
|$4,469
|Clean
|$2,020
|$3,331
|$4,008
|Average
|$1,544
|$2,547
|$3,087
|Rough
|$1,069
|$1,763
|$2,166
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,138
|$3,341
|$3,950
|Clean
|$1,913
|$2,989
|$3,543
|Average
|$1,463
|$2,285
|$2,729
|Rough
|$1,013
|$1,582
|$1,914
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,512
|$3,924
|$4,639
|Clean
|$2,247
|$3,511
|$4,161
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,684
|$3,205
|Rough
|$1,190
|$1,858
|$2,248
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,189
|$3,455
|$4,097
|Clean
|$1,959
|$3,091
|$3,674
|Average
|$1,498
|$2,363
|$2,830
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,636
|$1,985
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,554
|$5,250
|$6,106
|Clean
|$3,180
|$4,697
|$5,476
|Average
|$2,432
|$3,592
|$4,218
|Rough
|$1,683
|$2,486
|$2,959
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,318
|$3,495
|$4,090
|Clean
|$2,074
|$3,127
|$3,669
|Average
|$1,586
|$2,391
|$2,826
|Rough
|$1,098
|$1,655
|$1,982
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,575
|$3,754
|$4,349
|Clean
|$2,304
|$3,359
|$3,900
|Average
|$1,762
|$2,568
|$3,004
|Rough
|$1,219
|$1,778
|$2,107
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,752
|$4,299
|$5,083
|Clean
|$2,462
|$3,846
|$4,559
|Average
|$1,883
|$2,941
|$3,511
|Rough
|$1,303
|$2,035
|$2,463
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,803
|$4,380
|$5,178
|Clean
|$2,508
|$3,918
|$4,644
|Average
|$1,917
|$2,996
|$3,577
|Rough
|$1,327
|$2,074
|$2,509
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,284
|$3,569
|$4,219
|Clean
|$2,043
|$3,193
|$3,785
|Average
|$1,563
|$2,441
|$2,915
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,690
|$2,045
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,317
|$3,773
|$4,515
|Clean
|$2,073
|$3,376
|$4,050
|Average
|$1,585
|$2,581
|$3,119
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,787
|$2,188
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,949
|$4,535
|$5,339
|Clean
|$2,639
|$4,058
|$4,788
|Average
|$2,018
|$3,103
|$3,688
|Rough
|$1,397
|$2,147
|$2,587
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$3,367
|$3,981
|Clean
|$1,928
|$3,013
|$3,571
|Average
|$1,474
|$2,304
|$2,750
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,594
|$1,929
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,601
|$4,103
|$4,865
|Clean
|$2,328
|$3,670
|$4,363
|Average
|$1,780
|$2,806
|$3,361
|Rough
|$1,232
|$1,942
|$2,358
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,576
|$3,729
|$4,310
|Clean
|$2,305
|$3,337
|$3,865
|Average
|$1,763
|$2,551
|$2,977
|Rough
|$1,220
|$1,766
|$2,089
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,541
|$3,970
|$4,693
|Clean
|$2,273
|$3,552
|$4,209
|Average
|$1,738
|$2,716
|$3,242
|Rough
|$1,203
|$1,880
|$2,274
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,096
|$4,434
|$5,105
|Clean
|$2,770
|$3,967
|$4,579
|Average
|$2,118
|$3,033
|$3,527
|Rough
|$1,466
|$2,099
|$2,474
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,803
|$4,267
|$5,006
|Clean
|$2,508
|$3,818
|$4,490
|Average
|$1,917
|$2,919
|$3,458
|Rough
|$1,327
|$2,020
|$2,426
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,760
|$4,311
|$5,098
|Clean
|$2,469
|$3,857
|$4,573
|Average
|$1,888
|$2,949
|$3,522
|Rough
|$1,307
|$2,041
|$2,471