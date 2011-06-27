  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,718$4,247$5,022
Clean$2,432$3,800$4,504
Average$1,859$2,905$3,469
Rough$1,287$2,011$2,434
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,333$3,760$4,485
Clean$2,088$3,364$4,023
Average$1,596$2,572$3,098
Rough$1,105$1,780$2,174
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,401$5,314$6,282
Clean$3,043$4,754$5,635
Average$2,327$3,635$4,340
Rough$1,611$2,516$3,045
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,583$2,488$2,946
Clean$1,416$2,226$2,643
Average$1,083$1,702$2,035
Rough$750$1,178$1,428
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,980$3,294$3,963
Clean$1,772$2,947$3,554
Average$1,355$2,253$2,737
Rough$938$1,560$1,920
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,277$5,097$6,019
Clean$2,932$4,560$5,399
Average$2,242$3,487$4,158
Rough$1,552$2,413$2,917
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,732$4,208$4,954
Clean$2,444$3,765$4,443
Average$1,869$2,878$3,422
Rough$1,294$1,992$2,401
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,236$3,443$4,054
Clean$2,000$3,081$3,636
Average$1,530$2,356$2,800
Rough$1,059$1,630$1,965
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,143$6,471$7,652
Clean$3,706$5,790$6,863
Average$2,834$4,427$5,286
Rough$1,962$3,064$3,708
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,537$3,963$4,686
Clean$2,270$3,546$4,203
Average$1,736$2,711$3,237
Rough$1,201$1,877$2,271
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,039$4,435$5,138
Clean$2,719$3,968$4,608
Average$2,079$3,034$3,549
Rough$1,439$2,100$2,490
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,257$3,723$4,469
Clean$2,020$3,331$4,008
Average$1,544$2,547$3,087
Rough$1,069$1,763$2,166
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,138$3,341$3,950
Clean$1,913$2,989$3,543
Average$1,463$2,285$2,729
Rough$1,013$1,582$1,914
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,512$3,924$4,639
Clean$2,247$3,511$4,161
Average$1,718$2,684$3,205
Rough$1,190$1,858$2,248
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,189$3,455$4,097
Clean$1,959$3,091$3,674
Average$1,498$2,363$2,830
Rough$1,037$1,636$1,985
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,554$5,250$6,106
Clean$3,180$4,697$5,476
Average$2,432$3,592$4,218
Rough$1,683$2,486$2,959
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,318$3,495$4,090
Clean$2,074$3,127$3,669
Average$1,586$2,391$2,826
Rough$1,098$1,655$1,982
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,575$3,754$4,349
Clean$2,304$3,359$3,900
Average$1,762$2,568$3,004
Rough$1,219$1,778$2,107
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,752$4,299$5,083
Clean$2,462$3,846$4,559
Average$1,883$2,941$3,511
Rough$1,303$2,035$2,463
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,803$4,380$5,178
Clean$2,508$3,918$4,644
Average$1,917$2,996$3,577
Rough$1,327$2,074$2,509
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,284$3,569$4,219
Clean$2,043$3,193$3,785
Average$1,563$2,441$2,915
Rough$1,082$1,690$2,045
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,317$3,773$4,515
Clean$2,073$3,376$4,050
Average$1,585$2,581$3,119
Rough$1,097$1,787$2,188
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,949$4,535$5,339
Clean$2,639$4,058$4,788
Average$2,018$3,103$3,688
Rough$1,397$2,147$2,587
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,155$3,367$3,981
Clean$1,928$3,013$3,571
Average$1,474$2,304$2,750
Rough$1,021$1,594$1,929
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,601$4,103$4,865
Clean$2,328$3,670$4,363
Average$1,780$2,806$3,361
Rough$1,232$1,942$2,358
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,576$3,729$4,310
Clean$2,305$3,337$3,865
Average$1,763$2,551$2,977
Rough$1,220$1,766$2,089
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,541$3,970$4,693
Clean$2,273$3,552$4,209
Average$1,738$2,716$3,242
Rough$1,203$1,880$2,274
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,096$4,434$5,105
Clean$2,770$3,967$4,579
Average$2,118$3,033$3,527
Rough$1,466$2,099$2,474
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,803$4,267$5,006
Clean$2,508$3,818$4,490
Average$1,917$2,919$3,458
Rough$1,327$2,020$2,426
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,760$4,311$5,098
Clean$2,469$3,857$4,573
Average$1,888$2,949$3,522
Rough$1,307$2,041$2,471
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,416 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,226 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,416 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,226 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,416 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,226 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $750 to $2,946, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.