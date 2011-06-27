  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,445
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,445
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,445
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,445
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,445
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,445
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.0 cu.ft.
Angle of departure28.8 degrees
Length174.7 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.7 degrees
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue
  • Kiwi Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, premium cloth
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,445
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles