Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,416
|$3,444
|$4,023
|Clean
|$2,257
|$3,212
|$3,744
|Average
|$1,939
|$2,749
|$3,185
|Rough
|$1,622
|$2,286
|$2,627
Estimated values
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,529
|$3,635
|$4,258
|Clean
|$2,363
|$3,390
|$3,962
|Average
|$2,030
|$2,901
|$3,371
|Rough
|$1,698
|$2,412
|$2,780