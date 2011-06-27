Used 2017 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews
2017 SEL 3.5L V6
We were looking for a Mid-size SUV for my wife, so we drove anything and everything she thought she might like. When it was all said and done she chose the Ford Edge SEL. She was coming out of a V6 car with 275HP, so she wanted a vehicle that had the power she was used to. The 3.5L V6 offered 280 HP (Couldn't choose this engine in the drop-down list above, as it wasn't there?) We were looking at comfort and utility over gas mileage for this vehicle, but the Edge gives us both of those things and still gets close to 20 MPG around town. The roomy SUV rides like a car, and is just the right size for us. It's nimble enough to make city driving more than bearable, and roomy enough to make everyday chores and travel a breeze. It's the perfect vacation vehicle. easy and fun to drive, very roomy and comfortable over extended trips, and has plenty of power. The interior is very nicely appointed, and we love the technology. we have 4 Fords sitting in our driveway, and the 2017 Ford Edge is a great addition to our family.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
2.5 years of satisfaction
Update: 6/27/2019: Have 45K miles and still happy with it. Had one issue with wind noise (a fluttering sound at freeway speeds). Fixed it via a Youtube video that identified the issue as a flapping of some underbody panels, which was fixed by just shimming the attachment points (in my case using some cut tie wrap sections). Other than that, everything from below holds. No oil consumption between changes either. Just did SF-San Diego trip and Ecoboost 4 did great going over the Grapevine. Original review: I purchased my Edge 11 months ago. I compared it with an Acura RD-X (rode rough for my taste), Lexus RX350 (too $$$), and the new Honda CR-V (nice, but a little too small) . Because of my large amount of driving, I went for the Ecoboost 4 rather than the 6, and it has turned out to be an excellent compromise between power (acceleration) and fuel economy. I do a long commute, and I appreciate the ease of driving it as well as the mileage of 23-25 mpg in all conditions. My family of three has taken it from the Bay Area to Tahoe with a full load of luggage, and it had enough performance to handle it comfortably, even through a snowstorm on the way back. We also own a 2012 Toyota Highlander, and the Edge is far more smooth, quiet, and refined than the Highlander, and gets better mileage as well. I am over 6', so it is more comfortable as well. I use Android Auto with the Sony audio system, and the audio system is satisfactory to my non-audiophile hearing. Would definitely recommend the Titanium 302A package just for the proximity sensors, which aid in backing up.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Happy Purchaser
My Edge has over 40,000 miles now and I'm very happy with my purchase. Very smooth ride, great acceleration with nice features. Its a perfect size with room for people and cargo yet we've been getting 25 to 29 combined mpg. At 50,000 miles I have had no mechanical problems. The electronics have some gremlins. Occasionally the sound of the turn signals does not work. Dealer couldn't replicate it on three different service calls so it still continues. Frequently it won't sync with my phone unless I go through a manual process to get it to recognize my phone which has already been set up. Just minor annoying things, nothing major.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Our 3rd Edge
This is our 3rd Edge and our first AWD vehicle. We bought the 3.5 L Titanium package and it seems to have all the bells and whistles. My biggest complaint over the 10 years we have owned Fords is dealer support. I have had unhappy episodes with 2 of 3 dealerships I have dealt with. In defense of the dealers, I am a picky owner and they have a lot of customers to deal with. The vehicle performs well and is very nicely appointed inside. Seats are comfortable and controls are mostly convenient (I am still getting use to things). The 3.5 liter 6 cylinder seems to be not as peppy as our 2010 but it could just be that the vehicle is quieter. Our mileage seems to be about the same as the FWD 2010 but given this one is AWD I'm OK with it. 24-25 MPG on the highway and over 20 MPG for the first 1600 miles so far. Fit and finish is very good (In my opinion). We got the 20" wheels and they look great. Ride is a bit stiffer than I expected but handling is better than our two previous Edges. Overall opinion is good. I am an American car buyer and this vehicle is a better fit for me than anything GM of Chrysler has. Don't think you will be disappointed if you decide to buy one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LOVE this car!
Pls note: The Sport has been replaced for 2019 by the Ford Edge ST: 20 more hp, increased torque, better braking, and some tweaks to the handling characteristics. Update 12/7/2017: Still loving this car! A joy to drive although the width can be a pain in urban parking lots where they think everybody has a Prius, LOL. Built-in NAV works very well altho you need to keep the Sirius subscription if you want traffic alerts! Sony sound system inferior to Bose but it's okay (believe the 2018 models have dropped the Sony?). Love the quiet, the power, the braking and handling, the comfort (even if seats are still 1.5" too high). Still hate the cupholders, though! Be sure to make the sales rep show you all the hidden storage compartments. One of them we discovered by accident! The Edge Sport is really 2 cars in 1: in everyday driving, it's a well-behaved, reasonably nimble SUV that drives 'smaller' than it really is, due to good handling/braking. Great people and cargo hauler. We ordered 401A (Tech) pkg, Adaptive Cruise Control and Cargo Accessory pkg. Our 2010 Ford Fusion was an "almost" Accord beater--so close, but missed in too many small ways that were irritating. The Edge has corrected all those flaws: precision steering, better braking, much better seats, superior center console design (except for those cupholders; what in the world were they thinking?!?!?). Put it into "D" and drive with confidence, right off the bat. MySync 3 is easy to use, even for non-techies. But....slip it into "S" for Sport handling, and WOWIE !! Clark Kent vanishes and Superman takes his place! The moment your foot touches the accelerator, however gently, you'll feel the immediate difference. The already good handling tightens up and the car takes off like the proverbial rocket (despite hefty size/weight). We flung it around tight corners on back country roads for an hour and had to seriously restrain ourselves! It handles so precisely, so cleanly; that after a short time you forget you are tossing almost 5000 lb. of tall high SUV around and not a 3400 lb. low-slung roadster. Mind you, it's not as amazing as the Mondeo suspension used on the old Ford Contour, but we've driven (and owned) several other SUVs and none of them had this kind of flat-out FUN driveability. This is practicality wrapped around a fine driver's car. There are a few minor flaws: the center console cupholders are in a ridiculous place compared to other Ford models (your elbows run into them while driving). Our car, factory ordered (we did not want a moonroof), has a set of auxiliary headlights not working that the service dept. needs to fix. The cargo cover has an overly complicated close/open design vastly inferior to other mfgs. And.....well, premium gas is recommended, even though it can use regular. But you'll get better performance and (according to some advice from someone who is familiar with Ford turbos) in the long run, better gas mileage as well, by using premium. BTW, far more comfortable than the new Lexus 350, whose seats are now thinner and less cushy. Only real flaws: Dumb cupholder position (should be vertically along passenger side, not horizontal where driver's arm runs into it). Front seat is too high, even at lowest point: are all Ford engineers 6'5" tall with long legs? Fusion had same issue!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Edge
Related Used 2017 Ford Edge info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge