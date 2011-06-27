Used 2017 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews

2017 SEL 3.5L V6 Jim R , 08/11/2017 SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful We were looking for a Mid-size SUV for my wife, so we drove anything and everything she thought she might like. When it was all said and done she chose the Ford Edge SEL. She was coming out of a V6 car with 275HP, so she wanted a vehicle that had the power she was used to. The 3.5L V6 offered 280 HP (Couldn't choose this engine in the drop-down list above, as it wasn't there?) We were looking at comfort and utility over gas mileage for this vehicle, but the Edge gives us both of those things and still gets close to 20 MPG around town. The roomy SUV rides like a car, and is just the right size for us. It's nimble enough to make city driving more than bearable, and roomy enough to make everyday chores and travel a breeze. It's the perfect vacation vehicle. easy and fun to drive, very roomy and comfortable over extended trips, and has plenty of power. The interior is very nicely appointed, and we love the technology. we have 4 Fords sitting in our driveway, and the 2017 Ford Edge is a great addition to our family. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

2.5 years of satisfaction FordEdgeOwner , 06/18/2017 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Update: 6/27/2019: Have 45K miles and still happy with it. Had one issue with wind noise (a fluttering sound at freeway speeds). Fixed it via a Youtube video that identified the issue as a flapping of some underbody panels, which was fixed by just shimming the attachment points (in my case using some cut tie wrap sections). Other than that, everything from below holds. No oil consumption between changes either. Just did SF-San Diego trip and Ecoboost 4 did great going over the Grapevine. Original review: I purchased my Edge 11 months ago. I compared it with an Acura RD-X (rode rough for my taste), Lexus RX350 (too $$$), and the new Honda CR-V (nice, but a little too small) . Because of my large amount of driving, I went for the Ecoboost 4 rather than the 6, and it has turned out to be an excellent compromise between power (acceleration) and fuel economy. I do a long commute, and I appreciate the ease of driving it as well as the mileage of 23-25 mpg in all conditions. My family of three has taken it from the Bay Area to Tahoe with a full load of luggage, and it had enough performance to handle it comfortably, even through a snowstorm on the way back. We also own a 2012 Toyota Highlander, and the Edge is far more smooth, quiet, and refined than the Highlander, and gets better mileage as well. I am over 6', so it is more comfortable as well. I use Android Auto with the Sony audio system, and the audio system is satisfactory to my non-audiophile hearing. Would definitely recommend the Titanium 302A package just for the proximity sensors, which aid in backing up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Happy Purchaser Bob , 01/12/2017 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 47 of 49 people found this review helpful My Edge has over 40,000 miles now and I'm very happy with my purchase. Very smooth ride, great acceleration with nice features. Its a perfect size with room for people and cargo yet we've been getting 25 to 29 combined mpg. At 50,000 miles I have had no mechanical problems. The electronics have some gremlins. Occasionally the sound of the turn signals does not work. Dealer couldn't replicate it on three different service calls so it still continues. Frequently it won't sync with my phone unless I go through a manual process to get it to recognize my phone which has already been set up. Just minor annoying things, nothing major. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Our 3rd Edge DaveK , 10/24/2017 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful This is our 3rd Edge and our first AWD vehicle. We bought the 3.5 L Titanium package and it seems to have all the bells and whistles. My biggest complaint over the 10 years we have owned Fords is dealer support. I have had unhappy episodes with 2 of 3 dealerships I have dealt with. In defense of the dealers, I am a picky owner and they have a lot of customers to deal with. The vehicle performs well and is very nicely appointed inside. Seats are comfortable and controls are mostly convenient (I am still getting use to things). The 3.5 liter 6 cylinder seems to be not as peppy as our 2010 but it could just be that the vehicle is quieter. Our mileage seems to be about the same as the FWD 2010 but given this one is AWD I'm OK with it. 24-25 MPG on the highway and over 20 MPG for the first 1600 miles so far. Fit and finish is very good (In my opinion). We got the 20" wheels and they look great. Ride is a bit stiffer than I expected but handling is better than our two previous Edges. Overall opinion is good. I am an American car buyer and this vehicle is a better fit for me than anything GM of Chrysler has. Don't think you will be disappointed if you decide to buy one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value